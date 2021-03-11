Live: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleges attack by BJP in Nandigram campaign

11 March 2021, 08:25 AM
While addressing the media on Mamata Banerjee’s Nandigram incident, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "This is ‘siyasi pakhand’ to gain sympathy. Before polls, she (Mamata Banerjee) planned this 'nautanki' (drama) after sensing difficulties in Nandigram. She is not just the chief minister, she is the Police Mantri too. No one can believe that there was no police with Bengal’s ‘police mantri’. When the police have thrown a security cordon in Nandigram, some youth pushing the chief minister is unbelievable."
11 March 2021, 08:18 AM
Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee said that the party will raise the incident of the attack over West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee with the Election Commission on Thursday. "Those who are cowards have been constantly trying to stop Mamata, but no one could stop her, today's incident shows that the attack on Mamta Banerjee was a conspiracy, first the state’s Additional Director General of Police (ADG) law and order was changed, after that the state Director General of Police was removed, now this incident happened," he said.
11 March 2021, 07:51 AM
"Initial examination suggests severe bony injuries in her left ankle, foot & bruises, injuries in right shoulder, forearm & neck. CM complained of chest pain, breathlessness since the incident. She is kept under close watch for 48 hours," said Dr M Bandopadhya, IPGMER & SSKM Hospital on Wednesday night.
11 March 2021, 07:50 AM
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee took it to his official Twitter handle to challange BJP for the upcoming state assembly elections along with a picture of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's admitted in hospital, with caption, "BJP, brace yourselves to see the power of people of Bengal on Sunday, May 2nd."
