हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleges attack by BJP in Nandigram campaign

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants while campaigning for West Bengal assembly elections in Nandigram, has suffered severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, right shoulder, forearm and neck, a senior doctor of the state-run SSKM hospital said in a medical bulletin.

Last Updated: Thursday, March 11, 2021 - 08:25
Comments |

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants while campaigning for West Bengal assembly elections in Nandigram, has suffered severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, right shoulder, forearm and neck, a senior doctor of the state-run SSKM hospital said in a medical bulletin issued late Wednesday (March 10) night.

The TMC chief has alleged that she was attacked by some unknown miscreants from the back and called it a conspiracy by BJP.  However, local residents and some eye-witnesses have outrightly rejected the claim and said that she was not "attacked." 

Additionally, the opposition BJP and Congress leaders have called it an emotional political drama by Mamata Banerjee to win the sympathy of the voters in Nandigram.

Meanwhile, Partha Chatterjee, West Bengal Minister said, “Cowards have been trying to stop Mamata Banerjee but no one has been able to. Firstly, state ADG Law & Order was removed then DG & now with this... I'm surprised to see how EC, who made all changes, is silent. They must take responsibility.’’

11 March 2021, 08:25 AM

While addressing the media on Mamata Banerjee’s Nandigram incident, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "This is ‘siyasi pakhand’ to gain sympathy. Before polls, she (Mamata Banerjee) planned this 'nautanki' (drama) after sensing difficulties in Nandigram. She is not just the chief minister, she is the Police Mantri too. No one can believe that there was no police with Bengal’s ‘police mantri’. When the police have thrown a security cordon in Nandigram, some youth pushing the chief minister is unbelievable." 

11 March 2021, 08:18 AM

Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee said that the party will raise the incident of the attack over West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee with the Election Commission on Thursday. "Those who are cowards have been constantly trying to stop Mamata, but no one could stop her, today's incident shows that the attack on Mamta Banerjee was a conspiracy, first the state’s Additional Director General of Police (ADG) law and order was changed, after that the state Director General of Police was removed, now this incident happened," he said.

11 March 2021, 07:51 AM

"Initial examination suggests severe bony injuries in her left ankle, foot & bruises, injuries in right shoulder, forearm & neck. CM complained of chest pain, breathlessness since the incident. She is kept under close watch for 48 hours," said Dr M Bandopadhya, IPGMER & SSKM Hospital on Wednesday night. 

11 March 2021, 07:50 AM

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee took it to his official Twitter handle to challange BJP for the upcoming state assembly elections along with a picture of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's admitted in hospital, with caption, "BJP, brace yourselves to see the power of people of Bengal on Sunday, May 2nd." 

Must Watch

PT3M39S

Exclusive: In conversation with Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Delhi Budget 2021-22