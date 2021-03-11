Live: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleges attack by BJP in Nandigram campaign

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants while campaigning for West Bengal assembly elections in Nandigram, has suffered severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, right shoulder, forearm and neck, a senior doctor of the state-run SSKM hospital said in a medical bulletin issued late Wednesday (March 10) night.

The TMC chief has alleged that she was attacked by some unknown miscreants from the back and called it a conspiracy by BJP. However, local residents and some eye-witnesses have outrightly rejected the claim and said that she was not "attacked."

Additionally, the opposition BJP and Congress leaders have called it an emotional political drama by Mamata Banerjee to win the sympathy of the voters in Nandigram.

Meanwhile, Partha Chatterjee, West Bengal Minister said, “Cowards have been trying to stop Mamata Banerjee but no one has been able to. Firstly, state ADG Law & Order was removed then DG & now with this... I'm surprised to see how EC, who made all changes, is silent. They must take responsibility.’’