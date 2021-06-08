LIVE: BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari arrives at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
 As cases dip in the Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar is likely to make some new announcements regarding the relaxations on the lockdown in the state. Reports suggest he will notify the public about his decision on Tuesday (June 8).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 8, 2021 - 12:01
Comments |
Picture credit: ANI

New Delhi: As cases dip in the Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar is likely to make some new announcements regarding the relaxations on the lockdown in the state. Reports suggest he will notify the public about his decision on Tuesday (June 8).

8 June 2021, 11:40 AM

Madhya Pradesh: Indore hospital stops administering Amphotericin B after side effects As patients were witnessing side effects the hospital has stopped using the injections for the treatment of the post-COVID complication: Dr. Sanjay Dixit, Dean MGM College.

8 June 2021, 11:39 AM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reaches at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence.

8 June 2021, 11:39 AM

Uttar Pradesh lifts COVID-imposed curfew from all districts. Night curfew (7pm to 7am) will continue. Active caseload in the state stands at 14,000 with less than 600 active cases in each district: Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

