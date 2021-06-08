LIVE: BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari arrives at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence

8 June 2021, 11:40 AM
Madhya Pradesh: Indore hospital stops administering Amphotericin B after side effects As patients were witnessing side effects the hospital has stopped using the injections for the treatment of the post-COVID complication: Dr. Sanjay Dixit, Dean MGM College.
8 June 2021, 11:39 AM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reaches at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence.
8 June 2021, 11:39 AM
Uttar Pradesh lifts COVID-imposed curfew from all districts. Night curfew (7pm to 7am) will continue. Active caseload in the state stands at 14,000 with less than 600 active cases in each district: Chief Minister's Office (CMO).