LIVE: Haryana reports 617 new COVID-19 cases; state's tall at 26,164

India saw a record single-day jump of 38,902 COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 10,77,618 on Sunday, while the total number of recoveries increased to 6,77,422, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 26,816 with new 543 fatalities even as 23,67 patients have recuperated in the past 24 hours, the highest so far in a day,the data updated at 8 am showed.

The Ministry of Health said the 11 most COVID-19 affected countries in the world --the US, Brazil, Russia, Peru, Chile, Mexico, South Africa, the UK, Iran, Pakistan, Spain --together reported 8 times more cases and 14 times more deaths than India.

There are?3,73,379 active cases presently in the country. The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

This is the fourth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 30,000.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,37,91,869 samples have been tested up to July 18 with 3,58,127 samples being tested on Saturday.

