LIVE: Haryana reports 617 new COVID-19 cases; state's tall at 26,164

The death toll due to the disease rose to 26,816 with new 543 fatalities even as 23,67 patients have recuperated in the past 24 hours, the highest so far in a day,the data updated at 8 am showed.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 20, 2020 - 07:15
India saw a record single-day jump of 38,902 COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 10,77,618 on Sunday, while the total number of recoveries increased to 6,77,422, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The Ministry of Health said the 11 most COVID-19 affected countries in the world --the US, Brazil, Russia, Peru, Chile, Mexico, South Africa, the UK, Iran, Pakistan, Spain --together reported 8 times more cases and 14 times more deaths than India.

There are?3,73,379 active cases presently in the country. The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

This is the fourth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 30,000.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,37,91,869 samples have been tested up to July 18 with 3,58,127 samples being tested on Saturday.

Stay tuned to Zee news live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

20 July 2020, 07:15 AM

Chhattisgarh Lockdown: Lockdown to be imposed in Raipur & Birgaon Municipal corporation areas effective from 22 July till 28 July midnight in view of COVID19.

20 July 2020, 06:48 AM

West Bengal's COVID death toll rises to 1,112 with highest single-day spike of 36 fatalities; infection tally mounts to 42,487.

20 July 2020, 06:47 AM

Karnataka: 4,120 new COVID19 cases in the state, tally 63,772, active cases 39,370; toll rises to 1,331 with 91 more deaths.

20 July 2020, 06:46 AM

Jammu and Kashmir: Highest single-day spike of 701 COVID-19 positive cases in J&K; UT also reports eight deaths.

20 July 2020, 06:39 AM

Uttarakhand: 239 more COVID19 cases in the state, tally 4,515, active cases 1,311. 

20 July 2020, 06:37 AM

Union  Health Minister Harsh Vardhan: Despite India having one of the highest  COVID19 recovery rates, plasma donations yet to pick up.

20 July 2020, 06:35 AM

Haryana: 617 new COVID-19 cases in the state, tally 26,164, active cases 6,022; toll rises to 349 with 5 more deaths.

20 July 2020, 06:35 AM

