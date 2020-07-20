LIVE: Haryana reports 617 new COVID-19 cases; state's tall at 26,164

20 July 2020, 07:15 AM
Chhattisgarh Lockdown: Lockdown to be imposed in Raipur & Birgaon Municipal corporation areas effective from 22 July till 28 July midnight in view of COVID19.
Lockdown to be imposed in Raipur & Birgaon Municipal corporation areas effective from 22 July till 28 July midnight in view of #COVID19. Essential services exempted: Raipur District Administration #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/djutrKXHGe
20 July 2020, 06:48 AM
West Bengal's COVID death toll rises to 1,112 with highest single-day spike of 36 fatalities; infection tally mounts to 42,487.
20 July 2020, 06:47 AM
Karnataka: 4,120 new COVID19 cases in the state, tally 63,772, active cases 39,370; toll rises to 1,331 with 91 more deaths.
20 July 2020, 06:46 AM
Jammu and Kashmir: Highest single-day spike of 701 COVID-19 positive cases in J&K; UT also reports eight deaths.
20 July 2020, 06:39 AM
Uttarakhand: 239 more COVID19 cases in the state, tally 4,515, active cases 1,311.
20 July 2020, 06:37 AM
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan: Despite India having one of the highest COVID19 recovery rates, plasma donations yet to pick up.
20 July 2020, 06:35 AM
Haryana: 617 new COVID-19 cases in the state, tally 26,164, active cases 6,022; toll rises to 349 with 5 more deaths.
20 July 2020, 06:35 AM
