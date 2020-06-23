LIVE: With 390 new COVID-19 cases in Haryana, tally rise to 11,025

The coronavirus cases rose by 14,821 on Monday taking the total number of cases in India to 425,282, the Centre maintained that the number of infections per lakh population was among the lowest in the world.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the country's COVID-19 death toll rose to 13,699 with the 445 new fatalities.

In its update, the ministry said the total number of recoveries stood at 2,37,195 that makes a recovery rate of 55.77 percent which saw steady improvement over the days. Presently, there are 1,74,387 active cases and all are under medical supervision, it said.

With over 59,000 COVID-19 cases, Delhi has now surpassed Tamil Nadu to become the second-worst affected state after Maharashtra.

58 persons succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday in the national capital taking the death toll to 2,233, said the health bulletin, adding that a total of 3,589 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated today taking the total number of recovered/discharged/migrated patients to 36,602.

