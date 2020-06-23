हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: With 390 new COVID-19 cases in Haryana, tally rise to 11,025

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the country's COVID-19 death toll rose to 13,699 with the 445 new fatalities. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 08:53
Comments |

The coronavirus cases rose by 14,821 on Monday taking the total number of cases in India to 425,282, the Centre maintained that the number of infections per lakh population was among the lowest in the world.

In its update, the ministry said the total number of recoveries stood at 2,37,195 that makes a recovery rate of 55.77 percent which saw steady improvement over the days. Presently, there are 1,74,387 active cases and all are under medical supervision, it said.

With over 59,000 COVID-19 cases, Delhi has now surpassed Tamil Nadu to become the second-worst affected state after Maharashtra. 

58 persons succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday in the national capital taking the death toll to 2,233, said the health bulletin, adding that a total of 3,589 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated today taking the total number of recovered/discharged/migrated patients to 36,602.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID19:

23 June 2020, 06:51 AM

Haryana: 390 new COVID19 cases in the state, tally rise to 11,025 which includes 4,940 active cases; toll rises to 169 with 9 more deaths, including 5 in Faridabad and 2 in Gurgaon.  (PTI report)

23 June 2020, 06:39 AM

Madhya Pradesh: Coronavirus cases tally rises to 12,078 in the state with 175 new cases, active cases 2,342; toll rises to 521 with 6 more deaths. (PTI info)

