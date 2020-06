New Delhi: As India struggles to control the rising number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases, the ocuntry's total tally on Wednesday (June 24, 2020) rose to 456183 with 14476 deaths, 258684 cured cases with the highest spike recorded in 24 hours. Atleast 15968 new COVID-19 cases and 465 fatalities were reported while the recovery rate stood at 56.70%, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

On Tuesday, the national capital reported its biggest single-day spike of 3,947 cases. Delhi had reported 3,000 or more fresh cases between Friday and Sunday. On Monday, 2,909 cases were recorded in the city.

Meanwhile, according to a report by the World Health Organisation, more than 9.1 million COVID-19 cases have now been recorded and more than 470 thousand deaths.

