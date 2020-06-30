हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: Mizoram reports no new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 151

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 08:31
Comments |

India on Monday (June 29, 2020) recorded more than 19,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day taking the total tally to 5.48 lakh. The country recorded more than 15,000 coronavirus cases for the sixth consecutive day that India. The country saw a surge of 3,38,324 infections from June 1 till date.

As per the Ministry of Health data, the coronavirus cases in India stands at 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases, 3,21,723 cured/discharged/migrated, and 16,475 deaths. The data showed 19,459 new cases, while 380 persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 83,98,362 samples have been tested up to June 28 and 1,70,560 samples have been tested on Sunday.

Among states, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are the hotspots for Covid-19 cases. 

Meanwhile, India's first COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN developed by Bharat Biotech got the nod for human trials by the Drug Controller General of India on Monday (June 29).

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

 

 

30 June 2020, 08:29 AM

Mizoram: No new COVID-19 positive case reported in Mizoram on 29th June. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 151, cured/discharged 61, active cases 90. (ANI input)

30 June 2020, 06:50 AM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday held a video conference with the collectors and SPs of the state and discussed the strategy to be implemented to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the month of July. (ANI report)

30 June 2020, 06:50 AM

 MHA Unlock 2 guidelines: Night curfew will remain in force between 10 pm and 5 am throughout country, except for essential activities, in 'Unlock 2' phase.

30 June 2020, 06:49 AM

MHA Unlock 2 guidelines: Domestic flight, passenger train services will be further expanded in a calibrated manner in 'Unlock 2' phase. 

30 June 2020, 06:47 AM

Centre says door-to-door survey will be completed in coronavirus containment zones of Delhi by July 6, followed by similar exercise across national capital

30 June 2020, 06:47 AM

Bihar reports highest single-day spike of 394 COVID-19 cases; tally now 9,618. (PTI report)

30 June 2020, 06:27 AM

Assam: 302 new COVID19 cases detected in the state today. Out of these, 172 cases were reported from Guwahati City in the last 24 hours.

