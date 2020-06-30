LIVE: Mizoram reports no new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 151

30 June 2020, 08:29 AM
Mizoram: No new COVID-19 positive case reported in Mizoram on 29th June. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 151, cured/discharged 61, active cases 90. (ANI input)
30 June 2020, 06:50 AM
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday held a video conference with the collectors and SPs of the state and discussed the strategy to be implemented to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the month of July. (ANI report)
30 June 2020, 06:50 AM
MHA Unlock 2 guidelines: Night curfew will remain in force between 10 pm and 5 am throughout country, except for essential activities, in 'Unlock 2' phase.
30 June 2020, 06:49 AM
MHA Unlock 2 guidelines: Domestic flight, passenger train services will be further expanded in a calibrated manner in 'Unlock 2' phase.
30 June 2020, 06:47 AM
Centre says door-to-door survey will be completed in coronavirus containment zones of Delhi by July 6, followed by similar exercise across national capital
30 June 2020, 06:47 AM
Bihar reports highest single-day spike of 394 COVID-19 cases; tally now 9,618. (PTI report)
30 June 2020, 06:27 AM
Assam: 302 new COVID19 cases detected in the state today. Out of these, 172 cases were reported from Guwahati City in the last 24 hours.
