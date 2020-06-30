LIVE: Mizoram reports no new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 151

India on Monday (June 29, 2020) recorded more than 19,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day taking the total tally to 5.48 lakh. The country recorded more than 15,000 coronavirus cases for the sixth consecutive day that India. The country saw a surge of 3,38,324 infections from June 1 till date.

As per the Ministry of Health data, the coronavirus cases in India stands at 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases, 3,21,723 cured/discharged/migrated, and 16,475 deaths. The data showed 19,459 new cases, while 380 persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 83,98,362 samples have been tested up to June 28 and 1,70,560 samples have been tested on Sunday.

Among states, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are the hotspots for Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, India's first COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN developed by Bharat Biotech got the nod for human trials by the Drug Controller General of India on Monday (June 29).

