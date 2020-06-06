India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, June 6: 146 new COVID-19 infections reported in Bihar; tally rises to 4598

With nearly 10,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Friday hit a new high - 2,26,770, getting closer to Italy`s latest tally of over 2.34 lakh.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India registered 9,851 more corona cases and 273 deaths in the past 24 hours, surging the total to 2,26,770, which includes 1,10,960 active cases. The Ministry informed that 1,09,462 persons have been cured/discharged/migrated, while 6,348 people have succumbed to the infection across the country so far.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with a total of 77793 cases of infection while the death toll is approaching 2,700.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday released the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the opening of malls, hotels and restaurants as part of the Centre’s ''Unlock 1.0'' to further open up the country after nearly 70 days of lockdown to curb coronavirus infection.

