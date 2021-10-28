LIVE: PM Modi to attend 18th ASEAN-India summit today

28 October 2021, 08:11 AM
A team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Milind Khetale will investigate allegations levelled against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede. In a brief statement issued by the Mumbai Police, it said, "A team led by ACP Milind Khetale to investigate the allegations levelled against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Four Police stations in Mumbai have received complaints against Wankhede." (ANI)
28 October 2021, 08:06 AM
Shimla| "We'll oppose BJP in by-elections,"Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Himachal Pradesh, president Anender Singh Notty said on Wednesday. By-elections are scheduled to be held on Oct 30, for the Mandi Lok Sabha & three assembly constituencies--Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai.
Shimla| "We'll oppose BJP in by-elections,"Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Himachal Pradesh, president Anender Singh Notty said on Wednesday
By-elections are scheduled to be held on Oct 30, for the Mandi Lok Sabha & three assembly constituencies--Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai. pic.twitter.com/FONnuoaBOA
— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021
28 October 2021, 08:04 AM
Maharashtra | Kiran Gosavi (NCB witness in the drugs-on-cruise matter) has been detained: Amitabh Gupta, Pune Police Commissioner
Prabhakar Sail is lying. All I want to request is his CDR report must be released. My CDR report or chats can be released, Prabhakar Sail & his brother's CDR reports, as well as chats, should be released, everything will be clear: Kiran Gosavi, NCB witness, before being detained pic.twitter.com/t3CDFe96Rp
— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021
28 October 2021, 08:04 AM
PM Narendra Modi will virtually attend the 18th ASEAN-India Summit today. The Summit will be attended by heads of State/Government of the ASEAN countries: PMO
28 October 2021, 08:03 AM
Mumbai: NCB team from Delhi will question two officers of NCB Mumbai today. The team will also question Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Prabhakar Sail, a witness in drugs-on-cruise-case, has levelled corruption allegations against the agency in connection with the case. (ANI)
28 October 2021, 08:02 AM
Sedition (Law) will be invoked against those celebrating the victory of Pakistan: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath