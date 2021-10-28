LIVE: PM Modi to attend 18th ASEAN-India summit today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 18th ASEAN-India Summit on Thursday (October 28, 2021), at the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei. In the 18th East Asia Summit, PM Modi will virtually review the status of the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership as well as take stock of progress made in key areas including COVID-19, health, trade and commerce, connectivity, and education and culture.

President Ram Nath Kovind will be on a two-day Gujarat visit starting today, during which he is scheduled to hand over keys of houses to some beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and meet religious preacher Morari Bapu.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will commence her maiden visit to Goa ahead of assembly polls in the state next year. She will be camping in the state for a day amidst expansion of the TMC. Several big stars and personalities are likely to join TMC in her presence.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will arrive in Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah over farmers’ ongoing agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws. This comes a day after Singh launched a new political party.

