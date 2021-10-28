हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: PM Modi to attend 18th ASEAN-India summit today

PM Modi will review the status of the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, October 28, 2021 - 08:13
Comments |
File Photo (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 18th ASEAN-India Summit on Thursday (October 28, 2021), at the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei. In the 18th East Asia Summit, PM Modi will virtually review the status of the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership as well as take stock of progress made in key areas including COVID-19, health, trade and commerce, connectivity, and education and culture.

President Ram Nath Kovind will be on a two-day Gujarat visit starting today, during which he is scheduled to hand over keys of houses to some beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and meet religious preacher Morari Bapu.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will commence her maiden visit to Goa ahead of assembly polls in the state next year. She will be camping in the state for a day amidst expansion of the TMC. Several big stars and personalities are likely to join TMC in her presence. 

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will arrive in Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah over farmers’ ongoing agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws. This comes a day after Singh launched a new political party. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates!

Live TV

28 October 2021, 08:11 AM

 A team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Milind Khetale will investigate allegations levelled against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede. In a brief statement issued by the Mumbai Police, it said, "A team led by ACP Milind Khetale to investigate the allegations levelled against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Four Police stations in Mumbai have received complaints against Wankhede." (ANI)

28 October 2021, 08:06 AM

Shimla| "We'll oppose BJP in by-elections,"Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Himachal Pradesh, president Anender Singh Notty said on Wednesday. By-elections are scheduled to be held on Oct 30, for the Mandi Lok Sabha & three assembly constituencies--Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai. 

28 October 2021, 08:04 AM

Maharashtra | Kiran Gosavi (NCB witness in the drugs-on-cruise matter) has been detained: Amitabh Gupta, Pune Police Commissioner 

28 October 2021, 08:04 AM

PM Narendra Modi will virtually attend the 18th ASEAN-India Summit today. The Summit will be attended by heads of State/Government of the ASEAN countries: PMO 

28 October 2021, 08:03 AM

Mumbai: NCB team from Delhi will question two officers of NCB Mumbai today. The team will also question Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Prabhakar Sail, a witness in drugs-on-cruise-case, has levelled corruption allegations against the agency in connection with the case. (ANI)

28 October 2021, 08:02 AM

Sedition (Law) will be invoked against those celebrating the victory of Pakistan: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath 

