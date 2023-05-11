Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA PLUS KN-469 Thursday Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 11-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "KARUNYA PLUS". Each Thursday at 3 PM, the "KARUNYA PLUS" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "KARUNYA PLUS" lottery code is "KN" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "KARUNYA PLUS" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of KARUNYA PLUS KN-469 received Rs. 80 Lakhs today.
Trending Photos
Kerala Lottery Results Thursday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "KARUNYA PLUS KN-469" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 11, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA PLUS KN-469" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 80 lakhs.
Check Kerala Lottery Result 11 May 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-469 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-469 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 80 lAKHS
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023
Kerala Lottery Results: How to check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
Kerala Lottery Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-49 Wednesday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: FJ 214912
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: FM 305412
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0818 1014 1244 1766 2333 2524 2624 2694 2733 2885 2960 4371 5025 5215 5654 5939 6358 7982 8021 8121 8643 8957 9349
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: FA 214912 FB 214912 FC 214912 FD 214912 FE 214912 FF 214912 FG 214912 FH 214912 FK 214912 FL 214912 FM 214912
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1029 1048 1369 1537 3267 6320 6812 6880 6964 7952 9380 9491
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0815 0831 1507 2135 2962 2969 3141 3483 3531 3655 3730 3830 4206 4207 4241 4616 6670 6746 7102 8155 8562 8707 8846 8951
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0098 0163 0177 0266 0321 0346 0579 0758 0776 0811 0830 0870 1140 1467 1529 1569 1682 1851 1952 2045 2169 2297 2437 2451 2771 3210 3280 3293 3375 3395 3417 3481 3540 3569 3582 3629 3824 3841 3850 3889 3925 4119 4280 4413 4583 4585 4745 4815 4899 4907 4913 4959 4980 5057 5158 5315 5454 5505 5623 5880 5942 6080 6083 6176 6284 6516 6910 6934 6941 6959 7319 7417 7525 7548 7717 7718 7791 7830 7874 8040 8183 8327 8393 8446 8463 8515 8596 8611 8629 8707 9247 9277 9360 9638 9671 9800
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0076 0123 0148 0154 0209 0270 0393 0412 0447 0533 0556 0570 0662 0726 0813 0827 1239 1251 1341 1394 1433 1549 1574 1633 1726 1757 1840 1893 1930 2001 2048 2069 2261 2801 2928 3253 3373 3394 3413 3585 3619 3652 3825 3896 3955 3966 4002 4025 4052 4056 4251 4268 4346 4458 4461 4667 4671 4746 4848 4885 4946 5020 5104 5185 5549 5559 5624 5651 5675 5732 5854 5965 6211 6294 6412 6425 6435 6443 6446 6474 6475 6535 6603 6661 6929 7019 7049 7202 7226 7354 7391 7535 7568 7579 7650 7736 7821 7896 7921 7964 7965 7995 8035 8120 8213 8249 8282 8286 8318 8431 8573 8619 8687 8801 8832 8871 8909 8998 9154 9172 9321 9439 9470 9598 9649 9762 9966
Kerala State Lotteries Results
Karunya Plus lottery ticket has 8 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 80 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 10 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 217105 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount ( agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.