Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: STHREE SAKTHI SS-364 Tuesday Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 09-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "STHREE SAKTHI". Each Saturday at 3 PM, the "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery code is "SS" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "STHREE SAKTHI" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of STHREE SAKTHI SS-364 received Rs. 75 lakhs today.
Trending Photos
Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "STHREE SAKTHI SS-364" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 09, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "STHREE SAKTHI SS-364" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 lakhs.
Check Kerala Lottery Result 09 May 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-364 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-364 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 75 lAKHS
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023
Kerala Lottery Results Online: How To Check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
Kerala Lottery 8 May 2023: WIN WIN W-717 Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WT 365438
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: WV 246478
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: WN 606937 WO 459105 WP 648988 WR 421472 WS 145783 WT 670876 WU 108696 WV 381820 WW 611543 WX 447076 WY 449070 WZ 951698
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 365438 WO 365438 WP 365438 WR 365438 WS 365438 WU 365438 WV 365438 WW 365438 WX 365438 WY 365438 WZ 365438
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0283 0337 2072 2106 2128 2571 3114 3820 4385 4677 4695 5020 5404 6169 7064 9240 9387 9667
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0393 0674 2342 3000 4514 5550 5729 8632 8817 9256
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0041 0607 1330 5416 5970 6137 6141 6453 6912 7075 7125 7809 8934 9365
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0208 0425 0475 0600 0688 0794 1045 1121 1198 1209 1258 1530 1595 1637 1869 2171 2184 2191 2271 2276 2363 2391 3019 3166 3187 3285 3357 3450 3466 3591 3784 3850 3970 4036 4157 4418 4528 4594 4711 4789 4892 4939 5041 5069 5229 5401 5579 5728 5945 6071 6127 6211 6335 6417 6512 6597 6662 6692 6712 6867 6961 7009 7300 7394 7859 8055 8218 8289 8301 8311 8498 8505 8619 8658 8772 9197 9242 9619 9687 9930 9993 9998
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0097 0271 0361 0404 0456 0552 0560 0760 0851 0915 0927 0932 1039 1066 1093 1406 1614 1652 1658 1691 1716 1898 1944 1949 2015 2023 2066 2140 2185 2222 2246 2414 2460 2520 2745 2752 2899 2965 3298 3316 3426 3524 3623 3698 3710 3980 4007 4054 4111 4112 4181 4196 4295 4581 4628 4762 4777 4852 4854 4991 5042 5072 5078 5227 5270 5280 5386 5445 5481 5541 5639 5677 5748 5894 5915 5951 5993 6095 6113 6150 6258 6290 6420 6544 6640 6756 6759 6781 6823 6826 7004 7077 7242 7474 7539 7670 7753 7812 7829 7845 7888 7961 7988 8061 8258 8356 8539 8563 8592 8705 8713 8867 8946 9026 9078 9351 9373 9515 9564 9576 9647 9689 9829 9915 9917 9996
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.
Kerala State Lotteries Results
Karunya lottery ticket has 9 prizes including consolation prize. The first prize winner got "75 Lakhs" rupees and the second and third prizes are 10 lakhs and 5,000 (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 252715 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sells the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount (agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government