KERALA LOTTERY

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: STHREE SAKTHI SS-364 Tuesday Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 09-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "STHREE SAKTHI". Each Saturday at 3 PM, the "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery code is "SS" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "STHREE SAKTHI" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 08:40 AM IST|Source:
  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
  • Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
  • The first-place winner of STHREE SAKTHI SS-364 received Rs. 75 lakhs today.

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: STHREE SAKTHI SS-364 Tuesday Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "STHREE SAKTHI SS-364" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 09, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "STHREE SAKTHI SS-364" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 lakhs.

Check Kerala Lottery Result 09 May 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-364 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-364 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 lAKHS
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023

09 May 2023
08:38 AM

Kerala Lottery Results Online: How To Check

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

08:36 AM

Kerala Lottery 8 May 2023: WIN WIN W-717 Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WT 365438

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: WV 246478

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: WN 606937 WO 459105 WP 648988 WR 421472 WS 145783 WT 670876 WU 108696 WV 381820 WW 611543 WX 447076 WY 449070 WZ 951698

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 365438 WO 365438 WP 365438 WR 365438 WS 365438 WU 365438 WV 365438 WW 365438 WX 365438 WY 365438 WZ 365438

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0283  0337  2072  2106  2128  2571  3114  3820  4385  4677  4695  5020  5404  6169  7064  9240  9387  9667

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0393  0674  2342  3000  4514  5550  5729  8632  8817  9256

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0041  0607  1330  5416  5970  6137  6141  6453  6912  7075  7125  7809  8934  9365

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0208  0425  0475  0600  0688  0794  1045  1121  1198  1209  1258  1530  1595  1637  1869  2171  2184  2191  2271  2276  2363  2391  3019  3166  3187  3285  3357  3450  3466  3591  3784  3850  3970  4036  4157  4418  4528  4594  4711  4789  4892  4939  5041  5069  5229  5401  5579  5728  5945  6071  6127  6211  6335  6417  6512  6597  6662  6692  6712  6867  6961  7009  7300  7394  7859  8055  8218  8289  8301  8311  8498  8505  8619  8658  8772  9197  9242  9619  9687  9930  9993  9998

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0097  0271  0361  0404  0456  0552  0560  0760  0851  0915  0927  0932  1039  1066  1093  1406  1614  1652  1658  1691  1716  1898  1944  1949  2015  2023  2066  2140  2185  2222  2246  2414  2460  2520  2745  2752  2899  2965  3298  3316  3426  3524  3623  3698  3710  3980  4007  4054  4111  4112  4181  4196  4295  4581  4628  4762  4777  4852  4854  4991  5042  5072  5078  5227  5270  5280  5386  5445  5481  5541  5639  5677  5748  5894  5915  5951  5993  6095  6113  6150  6258  6290  6420  6544  6640  6756  6759  6781  6823  6826  7004  7077  7242  7474  7539  7670  7753  7812  7829  7845  7888  7961  7988  8061  8258  8356  8539  8563  8592  8705  8713  8867  8946  9026  9078  9351  9373  9515  9564  9576  9647  9689  9829  9915  9917  9996

08:36 AM

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

08:35 AM

Kerala State Lotteries Results

Karunya lottery ticket has 9 prizes including consolation prize. The first prize winner got "75 Lakhs" rupees and the second and third prizes are 10 lakhs and 5,000 (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 252715 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sells the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount (agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government

