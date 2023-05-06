Live | Mizoram State Lottery Result Today: LOVE MORNING Saturday 11:55 AM Lucky Draw OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No 80B 37692

Mizoram State Lottery Result Today: One of the most well-liked lotteries in this country is the Mizoram State Lottery, which is run by Mizoram. A lot of people enjoy this lottery for a variety of reasons, but particularly for the substantial prize money and high cost of entry. Even the lowest of the poor can purchase a lottery ticket because it costs only Rs. 6 per ticket and offers a first prize of Rs. 25 lakh. Numerous additional lottery tickets are purchased for this price.There are 4 types of lotteries, whose names are: Teesta Mor (9.55 a.m), Love Morning (11.55 a.m), Prospect Day (4.00 p.m) and Hawk Evening (8 p.m). This lottery result has been played for the whole week i.e. from Monday to Sunday four times a day under different names, which you can see in the serial number.

Check Mizoram State Lottery Result 06 May 2023 Live Updates

Mizoram State Lottery Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 4 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 9.55 a.m, 11.55 a.m, 4 p.m and 8 p.m

Mizoram Lottery Result: Prize Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 25 lAKHS

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 500

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Mizoram State Lottery Saturday Result May 06-05-2023

Mizoram TEESTA MOR Lottery 9.55 AM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 62K 62890

Mizoram LOVE MORNING Lottery 11.55 AM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 80B 37692

Mizoram PROSPECT DAY Lottery 4 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Mizoram HAWK EVENING Lottery 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED