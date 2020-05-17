Nirmala Sitharaman press conference Live: Land Labour, Liquidity and law our main focus on this package

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to address the media at 11 am on Sunday (May 17) in the fifth and final phase of announcements on Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to boost the coronavirus COVID-19-hit economy.

On Saturday (May 16), Sitharaman addressed a press conference and unveiled the fourth tranche of government's economic package to provide relief to various segments of the country battered by the coronavirus lockdown.

The third tranche of measures related to Atmanirbhar Bharat was announced by Finance Minister on Friday (May 15). The third tranche was focused on 11 measures. 8 of them related to infrastructure, agriculture and allied activities and the rest three pertained to governance and administrative reforms. The FM 2nd tranche of package laid focus on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, small farmers and in the first tranche of measures the Finance Minister gave details of 15 new and some enhanced measures to revive businesses. She announced a host of fiscal and regulatory measures for MSMEs, Real Estate, NBFCs, EPF, and Discoms.

During the press conference, Sitharaman announced reforms for eight sectors, namely coal, minerals, defence production, airspace/airport management, aircraft MRO (maintenance-repair-overall), power distribution in union territories, space, and atomic energy.

