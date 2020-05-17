हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Nirmala Sitharaman press conference Live: Land Labour, Liquidity and law our main focus on this package

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to address the media at 11 am on Sunday (May 17) in the fifth and final phase of announcements on Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to boost the coronavirus COVID-19-hit economy.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 17, 2020 - 11:18
Comments |

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to address the media at 11 am on Sunday (May 17) in the fifth and final phase of announcements on Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to boost the coronavirus COVID-19-hit economy.

On Saturday (May 16), Sitharaman addressed a press conference and unveiled the fourth tranche of government's economic package to provide relief to various segments of the country battered by the coronavirus lockdown. 

The third tranche of measures related to Atmanirbhar Bharat was announced by Finance Minister on Friday (May 15). The third tranche was focused on 11 measures. 8 of them related to infrastructure, agriculture and allied activities and the rest three pertained to governance and administrative reforms. The FM 2nd tranche of package laid focus on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, small farmers and in the first tranche of measures the Finance Minister gave details of 15 new and some enhanced measures to revive businesses. She announced a host of fiscal and regulatory measures for MSMEs, Real Estate, NBFCs, EPF, and Discoms.

During the press conference, Sitharaman announced reforms for eight sectors, namely coal, minerals, defence production, airspace/airport management, aircraft MRO (maintenance-repair-overall), power distribution in union territories, space, and atomic energy.

Stay tuned to the live blog of Zee News for latest updates on today's media address by the Finance Minister:

17 May 2020, 11:18 AM

Rs 10,025 crore given through Jan Dhan account and Rs 3950 crore for building and construction: FM

17 May 2020, 11:17 AM

Reforms to be focus of 5th and final tranche of eco stimulus package, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

17 May 2020, 11:16 AM

India will emerge stronger and can tackle this global pandemic. We have helped people with foodgrains. FCI and NAFED have worked tirelessly to make this possible
 

17 May 2020, 11:12 AM

Nirmala Sitharaman begins address quoting Prime Minister saying this package emphasizes on land, labor liquidity and law.

17 May 2020, 11:08 AM

Nirmala Sitharaman begins address on 5th tranche of Govt's 20 lakh economic reform package.

 

  • 90,927Confirmed
  • 2,872Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,719,057Confirmed
  • 313,180Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M34S

Disputed statement of minister of Uttar Pradesh government came on workers' exodus