DELHI EARTHQUAKE

LIVE UPDATES | Earthquake Delhi-NCR: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and Haryana on the first day of 2023- Check latest updates

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolted Delhi and its surrounding areas on New Year on Sunday, scroll down for latest updates

Earthquake Delhi-NCR: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and Haryana on the first day of 2023
New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas on Sunday morning, the first day of the new year. There were no reports of any injuries or damage. A magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolted Delhi and its surrounding areas on New Year on Sunday. 

An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude was recorded in Haryana's Jhajjar with tremors in Delhi and surrounding areas on Sunday morning, National Center for Seismology said.

01 January 2023
02:22 AM

Earthquake Delhi-NCR Live Updates

02:14 AM

Earthquake Delhi-NCR Live Updates

An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude was recorded in Haryana's Jhajjar with tremors in Delhi and surrounding areas on Sunday morning, National Center for Seismology said.

02:12 AM

Earthquake Delhi-NCR Live Updates: Hilarious Twitter Reaction

02:09 AM

Earthquake Delhi-NCR Live Updates: Twitter Reacts

02:08 AM

Delhi-NCR Earthquake Live Updates

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake jolted Delhi and its surrounding areas on New Year on Sunday. 

