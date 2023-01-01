LIVE UPDATES | Earthquake Delhi-NCR: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and Haryana on the first day of 2023- Check latest updates
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolted Delhi and its surrounding areas on New Year on Sunday, scroll down for latest updates
New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas on Sunday morning, the first day of the new year. There were no reports of any injuries or damage. A magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolted Delhi and its surrounding areas on New Year on Sunday.
An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude was recorded in Haryana's Jhajjar with tremors in Delhi and surrounding areas on Sunday morning, National Center for Seismology said.
omg the start of the new year with an earthquake in Delhi .#earthquake
— Hyara,popsicl (@_PopsicleHyara) December 31, 2022
2023 to Delhi People #HappyNewYear #2023NewYear #earthquake #Delhi pic.twitter.com/hSqvOz0AAJ
— Sachin Pandey (@sachinhere5678) December 31, 2022
Tremors in delhi! What a start to the year!!
— sulina menon (@Sulina) December 31, 2022
