New Delhi: The ongoing farmers’ protest against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws entered its 30th day on Thursday. After a meeting of nearly 100 farm leaders, the farmers unions on Wednesday said that they will not restart negotiations until the Centre draws up a new agenda.

The protesters also reiterated that they would remain at the protest sites, where thousands have gathered over for nearly a month, until their demand — a repeal of the laws — was met.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the government, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reiterated his hope that protesting farmers will soon come forward to resume their dialogue with the Centre to resolve their concerns over three new laws. The minister said any agitation can be resolved only through dialogue as has been the case always in history and urged the protesting unions to fix a date and time for the next round of talks.

