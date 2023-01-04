LIVE UPDATES | UP Board Datesheet 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 exam time-table to be out ANYTIME, practical exams from Feb 16

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Dates 2023 LIVE updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj will release the UP Board exam timetable 2023 for classes 10 and 12 soon. As per past trends, the UP Board exam datesheet is expected to be released in the first week of January as the UP Board exams 2023 are likely in March this year. However, an official confirmation about the release date of the UP Board Exam Datesheet 2023 is awaited.

Once released, students will be able to download the UP Board Exam dateseet 2023 for Class 10th board exams and class 12th board exams from the official website- upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Exam Dates 2023

As per reports, the UP board theory exams are likely to be held in March 2023, while the UP board practical exams 2023 will be held from February 16 to 28, 2023, tentatively. However, as per the academic calendar released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Class 10th and 12th pre-board examinations in the month of February. Class 10th, 12th pre-board examinations will be held from Feb 1 to Feb 15, 2023.