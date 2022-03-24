Live Updates: Yogi Adityanath elected as BJP legislative group leader, Amit Shah makes BIG announcement

24 March 2022, 18:41 PM
Yogi government has done the work of strengthening law and order situation in the last 5 years. Our government provided security to every single person of the state. We did not ask about anyone's religion before benefitting with our schemes: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
24 March 2022, 18:19 PM
In the last 35 years, not a single political party has got majority for two consecutive terms in Uttar Pradesh. In 2014, BJP announced Narendra Modi as PM of India and under his leadership, we saw the dream of forming our govt in UP in 2017 for the first time: Union HM Amit Shah
24 March 2022, 18:17 PM
For the first time a CM completed his 5-year tenure and the party came to power once again for the second time (in Uttar Pradesh). This has happened for the first time. It has happened under the guidance and leadership of PM Modi: UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath
