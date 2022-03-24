Live Updates: Yogi Adityanath elected as BJP legislative group leader, Amit Shah makes BIG announcement

UP caretaker Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been elected as party legislative group leader for a second term in Lucknow today. The party's legislative group - that consists of more than 250 MLAs - met in Lucknow to put a formal stamp on Yogi Adityanath's name for the top post. The meeting will be presided by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as party's central observer for the state.

Post the meeting and formal announcement of his name, CM Yogi Adityanath will take the oath of the Chief Minister tomorrow (March 25) along with his cabinet in Lucknow. The oath-taking ceremony is expected to see the participation of PM Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states and other top leaders.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had scored a thumping victory in recently concluded assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP-led alliance had won 273 of 403 seats in the elections, while the alliance led by the main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 125 seats.

Here are the live updates on BJP Legislative Leader Meet Live Updates: