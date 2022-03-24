हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Live Updates: Yogi Adityanath elected as BJP legislative group leader, Amit Shah makes BIG announcement

UP caretaker Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been elected as party legislative group leader for a second term in Lucknow today. The party's legislative group - that consists of more than 250 MLAs - met in Lucknow to put a formal stamp on Yogi Adityanath's name for the top post.

Last Updated: Thursday, March 24, 2022 - 18:42
Comments |
CM Yogi Adityanath received Home Minister Amit Shah at airport today.

UP caretaker Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been elected as party legislative group leader for a second term in Lucknow today. The party's legislative group - that consists of more than 250 MLAs - met in Lucknow to put a formal stamp on Yogi Adityanath's name for the top post. The meeting will be presided by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as party's central observer for the state.

Post the meeting and formal announcement of his name, CM Yogi Adityanath will take the oath of the Chief Minister tomorrow (March 25) along with his cabinet in Lucknow. The oath-taking ceremony is expected to see the participation of PM Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states and other top leaders.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had scored a thumping victory in recently concluded assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP-led alliance had won 273 of 403 seats in the elections, while the alliance led by the main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 125 seats.

Here are the live updates on BJP Legislative Leader Meet Live Updates:

24 March 2022, 18:41 PM

Yogi government has done the work of strengthening law and order situation in the last 5 years. Our government provided security to every single person of the state. We did not ask about anyone's religion before benefitting with our schemes: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

24 March 2022, 18:19 PM

In the last 35 years, not a single political party has got majority for two consecutive terms in Uttar Pradesh. In 2014, BJP announced Narendra Modi as PM of India and under his leadership, we saw the dream of forming our govt in UP in 2017 for the first time: Union HM Amit Shah

24 March 2022, 18:17 PM

For the first time a CM completed his 5-year tenure and the party came to power once again for the second time (in Uttar Pradesh). This has happened for the first time. It has happened under the guidance and leadership of PM Modi: UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath

