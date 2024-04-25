Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Live Updates: The high-voltage drama amid the campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections concludes on Thursday, with voters across 13 states in 89 constituencies slated to cast their votes tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage in election campaigning in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh today. He is scheduled to address a 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' in Morena, Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Telangana and Odisha. While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri and Rajpur.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot will attend multiple campaign events for the Congress in Madhya Pradesh. AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi will address an election rally of the PDM Alliance in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Akhilesh Yadav is likely to file his nomination from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh today. In the 2019 parliamentary elections, Subrata Pathak of the BJP emerged victorious over Dimple Yadav, the wife of Akhilesh Yadav, in Kannauj.