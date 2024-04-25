Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates:Akhilesh Yadav To Contest From UP's Kanauj, SP Chief To File Nomination Papers Today
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage in election campaigning in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav to file his nomination from UP's Kannauj.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Live Updates: The high-voltage drama amid the campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections concludes on Thursday, with voters across 13 states in 89 constituencies slated to cast their votes tomorrow.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage in election campaigning in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh today. He is scheduled to address a 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' in Morena, Madhya Pradesh.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Telangana and Odisha. While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri and Rajpur.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot will attend multiple campaign events for the Congress in Madhya Pradesh. AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi will address an election rally of the PDM Alliance in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.
Akhilesh Yadav is likely to file his nomination from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh today. In the 2019 parliamentary elections, Subrata Pathak of the BJP emerged victorious over Dimple Yadav, the wife of Akhilesh Yadav, in Kannauj.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Sharad Pawar's NCP Releases Election Manifesto
Lok Sabha Elections Live: AAP Leader Accuses BJP Of Carrying Out ‘Operation Lotus’ Amid Unopposed Victory From Surat
VIDEO | Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Here's what AAP leader Sanjay Singh said reacting to BJP winning Surat seat unopposed.
"The live example of how 'operation lotus' has been carried out in the last 10 years is in front of us. Surat is just the beginning. BJP will finish the election.… pic.twitter.com/7EPD4NlGIN
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 25, 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: AAP Carry Out 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' Campaign In Delhi
#WATCH | Delhi: AAP workers and leaders, including party MLA Somnath Bharti, carry out 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' campaign, over CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in liquor policy case.
Visuals from outside Hauz Khas Metro Station. pic.twitter.com/LTF21dGWms
— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2024