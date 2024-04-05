LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi To Hold Rally In Churu Today; BJP Chief J.P. Nadda To Campaign In Haridwar

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to rally in Churu, Rajasthan, in support of BJP candidate Devendra Jhajharia on Friday at 12:30 p.m. The event will see the presence of senior leaders, including Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, state BJP president C.P. Joshi, former state president Satish Poonia, and former Opposition leader Rajendra Rathore. Jhajharia is up against Rahul Kaswan, a former BJP member now representing the Congress.

Today, the country will witness several significant political events:

BJP President J.P. Nadda will address a public meeting in Haridwar for party candidate Trivendra Singh Rawat. Before the rally, Nadda will offer prayers at the Maya Devi Temple and interact with local sages and saints.

The Congress party will release its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, promising 25 “guarantees” to the citizens. The manifesto will be jointly released by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren will chair a meeting of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislature party. The party is expected to announce its Lok Sabha candidates post-meeting.

A meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) is scheduled for the evening, where probable candidates for nine Lok Sabha seats in Haryana and three in Delhi will be discussed.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a ‘Vijay Shankhnad’ rally in Baghpat, followed by a public meeting in Aligarh’s Gabhana tehsil.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will visit Sikar for a day, where he will rally in support of BJP’s Sikar candidate, Sumedhanand Saraswati.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will address public meetings in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak will address a Lok Sabha Volunteers’ conference in Barabanki.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari will participate in various election-related programmes in Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, and Ratlam districts.

Jannayak Janata Party President Ajay Chautala will visit villages in Haryana’s Ateli and address public meetings there.