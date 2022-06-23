NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA POLITICAL CRISIS

Maharashtra crisis live updates: Three more MLAs reach Guwahati, join rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: The development comes hours after four MLAs - Chandrakant Patil, Yogesh Kadam, Manjula Gavit and Gulabrao Patil - also arrived at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, where Eknath Shinde and fellow legislators have camped.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 08:33 AM IST

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Three more MLAs from Maharashtra have arrived today (June 23) in Assam's Guwahati to join the rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other legislators. The development comes hours after four MLAs - Chandrakant Patil, Yogesh Kadam, Manjula Gavit and Gulabrao Patil - also arrived at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, where Shinde and fellow leaders have camped.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has filed a complaint against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly violating Covid-19 related protocols by meeting his supporters while heading to his personal residence from his official house in the state capital. Amid the ongoing Maharashtra political crisis due to rebellion Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Thackeray moved out of 'Varsha', his official residence in south Mumbai, to 'Matoshree' his family home in suburban Bandra, at night - hours after offering to quit the top post.  Party workers could be seen raising slogans and showering petals on the chief minister as he left his official house along with his family members

23 June 2022
08:31 AM

Three more MLAs from Maharashtra have arrived today in Assam's Guwahati to join the rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other legislators, the news agency ANI reported.

The development comes hours after four MLAs - Chandrakant Patil, Yogesh Kadam, Manjula Gavit and Gulabrao Patil - also arrived at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, where Shinde and fellow leaders have camped.

07:49 AM

Four more MLAs join rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde in Guwahati

Four more MLAs have now joined rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde in Guwahati. They reached Assam last night and met Shinde at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati.

07:04 AM

Amid political crisis, Maharashtra number game explained

While the Shiv Sena currently has 55 MLAs, the Sharad Pawar's NCP has 53, and the Congress has 44 MLAs. All three constitute the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which was formed by Shiv Sena after it broke ties with the BJP post-Assembly polls in 2019.

The opposition BJP has 106 seats in the Assembly. To escape a disqualification under the anti-defection law, Shiv Sena revel leader Eknath Shinde needs the support of 37 MLAs. Shinde, however, has claimed that 46 Sena MLAs are with him.

06:53 AM

Shiv Sena faces 4th rebellion in 56 years, 1st under Uddhav Thackeray's watch

Despite being a party of committed cadres with unflinching loyalty to the leadership of the day, the Shiv Sena party has been vulnerable to rebellions in its ranks. With Eknath Shinde becoming the latest leader to join the list, Shiv Sena has seen revolts by prominent figures on four occasions, three of them under the watch of its founder Bal Thackeray.

The rebellion by Shinde, a Cabinet minister who has walked away with a bunch of Shiv Sena MLAs, is most significant in the outfit's 56-year-old history as it threatens to bring down the party-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, while the other revolts took place when it was not in power in the state.

The present revolt, which started taking shape post-Monday midnight after Legislative Council poll results, has thrown a big challenge before Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

06:50 AM

BJP likely to hold a meeting of all its MLAs amid Maharashtra political crisis

Amidst, Maharashtra political crisis, the BJP is likely to hold a meeting of all its MLAs to decide on the next course of action. It is also learnt that to prevent horse-trading and poaching, the saffron party is also keen to keep its flock of 106 MLAs and other non-BJP legislators together at a safe location.

06:47 AM

Maharashtra politics: Eyeing govt formation, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis likely to reach out to Governor today

Amid the current political turmoil in Maharashtra, the BJP, led by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, may stake claim to form a government in the state, several media reports claimed. According to reports, Fadnavis is likely to reach out to Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and hand him over the list of its MLAs and apprise the latter of the possible assurance of support the party has received from the independent and non-BJP MLAs.

06:44 AM

Maharashtra politics live updates: Complaint filed against Uddhav Thackeray

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday night filed a complaint against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly violating Covid-19 related protocols by meeting his supporters while heading to his personal residence from his official house in Mumbai. Amid the ongoing Maharashtra political crisis triggered by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Thackeray moved out of 'Varsha', his official residence in south Mumbai, to 'Matoshree' his family home in suburban Bandra, at night - hours after offering to quit the top post.  Party workers could be seen raising slogans and showering petals on the chief minister as he left his official house along with his family members

The complaint, which was made available on Twitter and retweeted by Bagga himself, said that as per the news, CM Thackeray has tested positive for Covid-19, and according to the protocols, such a patient cannot meet anyone and should remain in isolation.

"But Thackeray was seen meeting his supporters and thereby violating the Covid-19 protocol," the complaint said.

