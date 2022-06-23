Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Three more MLAs from Maharashtra have arrived today (June 23) in Assam's Guwahati to join the rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other legislators. The development comes hours after four MLAs - Chandrakant Patil, Yogesh Kadam, Manjula Gavit and Gulabrao Patil - also arrived at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, where Shinde and fellow leaders have camped.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has filed a complaint against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly violating Covid-19 related protocols by meeting his supporters while heading to his personal residence from his official house in the state capital. Amid the ongoing Maharashtra political crisis due to rebellion Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Thackeray moved out of 'Varsha', his official residence in south Mumbai, to 'Matoshree' his family home in suburban Bandra, at night - hours after offering to quit the top post. Party workers could be seen raising slogans and showering petals on the chief minister as he left his official house along with his family members

