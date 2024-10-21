Maharashtra and Jharkhand are gearing up for their Legislative Assembly elections in November 2024, with significant political contests on the horizon. In Jharkhand, elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with results on November 23, while Maharashtra's election will take place in a single phase on November 20, with counting on the same day.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The 288-member assembly has experienced fluctuating alliances, notably with Eknath Shinde becoming Chief Minister after splitting from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and aligning with the BJP. In the 2014 elections, the BJP secured 122 seats, but the political landscape shifted, leading to the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government until Shinde's ascent to power in 2022.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

The Tribal-dominated state sees a direct contest between the BJP and the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. In 2019, Hemant Soren's JMM-led alliance won 47 seats, forming a majority government, while the BJP slipped from 37 seats to 25.

As both states prepare for elections, party leaders are strategising over seat-sharing agreements and ramping up their campaigning across both digital and grassroots platforms.