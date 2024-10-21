Maharashtra, Jharkhand Elections 2024 Live: Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Says, 'We'll Announce Candidates’
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Polls LIVE: In Jharkhand, polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, while Maharashtra's election will take place in a single phase on November 20, with both results on November 23.
Maharashtra and Jharkhand are gearing up for their Legislative Assembly elections in November 2024, with significant political contests on the horizon. In Jharkhand, elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with results on November 23, while Maharashtra's election will take place in a single phase on November 20, with counting on the same day.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024
The 288-member assembly has experienced fluctuating alliances, notably with Eknath Shinde becoming Chief Minister after splitting from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and aligning with the BJP. In the 2014 elections, the BJP secured 122 seats, but the political landscape shifted, leading to the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government until Shinde's ascent to power in 2022.
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024
The Tribal-dominated state sees a direct contest between the BJP and the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. In 2019, Hemant Soren's JMM-led alliance won 47 seats, forming a majority government, while the BJP slipped from 37 seats to 25.
As both states prepare for elections, party leaders are strategising over seat-sharing agreements and ramping up their campaigning across both digital and grassroots platforms.
Maharashtra Election Live Updates: Sanjay Raut's 'Sacrifice' Message Amid Seat-Sharing Deadlock
On Maharashtra Congress leaders, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "...We have been in politics for years, every party feels that their workers should be made candidates...But this is an alliance. Everyone has the right to speak about their role but when it comes to seat sharing, everyone has to make a few sacrifices and take a step back."
#WATCH | #MaharashtraElection2024 | Mumbai: On Maharashtra Congress leaders, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "...We have been in politics for years, every party feels that their workers should be made candidates...But this is an alliance. Everyone has the right to speak… pic.twitter.com/ONYpREpC7u
— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2024
Jharkhand Polls Live: JMM Criticises Election Commission's Voting Hours Decision
JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya has criticised the Election Commission of India's decision regarding voting hours for the upcoming elections. He highlighted that, according to the Commission, 88 percent of voters in Jharkhand reside in rural areas, while only 12 percent are from urban regions. While addressing the media, Bhattacharya noted, “The Election Commission has announced that urban voters will receive an additional hour to cast their votes, extending their voting time until 5 PM. In contrast, rural voters will have their voting period shortened by one hour, ending at 4 PM.” He expressed concern that this decision disproportionately affects the majority of voters in the state.
Jharkhand Polls Live: BJP Leader Slams INDIA Bloc Over Seat Sharing Discord
The discord within the INDIA alliance over seat sharing has drawn sharp criticism from BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo. He remarked that forming an alliance "without any policy or principle, just to capture power, to loot the public's money" leads to repeated conflicts.
Shah Deo emphasised that the INDIA alliance lacks vital discussions regarding their plans for the public, ANI quoted him saying, "Here, there is no discussion on what they will do for the public, what will be the common minimum program, and how to bring good schemes for the benefit of the person standing at the last rung of society." He pointed out that the focus of the INDIA alliance seems to be on "who will capture how many seats," highlighting a persistent deadlock in their negotiations.
In contrast, Shah Deo asserted that the NDA has effectively organised itself, noting, "We not only stitched the alliance but also announced candidates for 77 seats till now," adding that more candidates would be revealed "today or tomorrow." He criticized the opposition, stating they have yet to prepare a cohesive blueprint for their alliance.
Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil announced on Sunday that his organization, Maratha Kranti Morcha, will declare candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections in select constituencies. He stated that any candidate willing to support their demands in writing will receive the community's backing, reported ANI.
"I think… seats where we can win elections we will give candidate. Seats where SC-ST candidates are contesting irrespective of the party we will not give candidate on that seat, we should support them. Where we can't win… there we will support the candidate who can give in writing on bond paper that he supports our demands, we will support that candidate," he said during a speech at Antarvali village in Jalna district.
Jarange Patil highlighted that regardless of the party's decisions, the agitation for their community's rights would continue.
Maharashtra Polls Live: Girish Mahajan Expresses Confidence In BJP
Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan expressed confidence in the BJP's success following the release of the party's first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. Speaking about his constituency, Jamner, Mahajan predicted a 'record-breaking victory' and assured that, upon their return to power, the BJP would prioritize completing the unfinished irrigation projects.
The BJP's first list includes four seats from Jalgaon district, which Mahajan described as a "main fort" of the Mahayuti alliance. He emphasized the importance of Jalgaon and Malkapur in contributing to the formation of the Mahayuti government, with 12 seats expected from the district.
Mahajan, who holds responsibility for the region, highlighted North Maharashtra's pivotal role in the elections, stating it would be "at the forefront of the state." He also expressed a desire for unity, urging party members to avoid internal rebellions and adhere to the Mahayuti's principles. "We have faith in the people," he added while talking to media.
