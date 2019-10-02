Live: PM Narendra Modi, top leaders pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary today

NEW DELHI: The nation is commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday and hold several programmes throughout the country to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the day by paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his resting place - the Rajghat - in the national capital. He then paid a visit to Vijayghat at 7.50 AM, the resting place of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who also shares his birthday with Gandhi, and paid tributes to him as well. PM Modi will next go to Parliament at 10.30 AM where he will pay floral tributes to both leaders.

Later in the evening, he will fly off to Ahmedabad where BJP leaders and the state cabinet members will welcome him. A programme will be held at the airport where he will address a public meeting. He will then visit the Sabarmati Ashram where he will garland the Gandhi statue. The Prime Minister, who launched the `Swachh Bharat` campaign in 2014, in remembrance of Gandhi, will take part in an event for cleanliness there. The `Swachh Bharat` campaign was launched with the goal to make India open-defecation free, with Gandhi`s iconic spectacles serving as the campaign`s logo.

There will be a programme on the riverfront at 7 pm where thousands of sarpanches from all over Gujarat will be present. Around 8.30 pm, PM Modi will visit the Gmdc ground in Ahmedabad to participate in the Navratri festival. He will depart for Delhi at around 9.30 pm.

BJP President and Home Minister Amit Shah will address a small gathering in Delhi`s Shalimar Bagh on the occasion. Shah will also flag off a `Gandhi Sankalp Yatra` from the Ramlila Maidan.

Meanwhile, BJP working president JP Nadda will join Gandhi Sankalp Yatra at Chand Vatika, near Khaira village, whereas Union minister Prakash Javadekar will join in at Chuna Bhatti area of Kirti Nagar. All Delhi MPs and senior BJP leaders will join this yatra at different points across Delhi.

Ever since the Modi government first came to power in 2014, October 2 is celebrated with much fanfare.

