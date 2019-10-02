close

Live: PM Narendra Modi, top leaders pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary today

The nation is commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday and hold several programmes throughout the country to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation

By Ritesh K Srivastava | Last Updated: Wednesday, October 2, 2019 - 08:22
NEW DELHI: The nation is commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday and hold several programmes throughout the country to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the day by paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his resting place - the Rajghat - in the national capital. He then paid a visit to Vijayghat at 7.50 AM, the resting place of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who also shares his birthday with Gandhi, and paid tributes to him as well. PM Modi will next go to Parliament at 10.30 AM where he will pay floral tributes to both leaders.

Later in the evening, he will fly off to Ahmedabad where BJP leaders and the state cabinet members will welcome him. A programme will be held at the airport where he will address a public meeting. He will then visit the Sabarmati Ashram where he will garland the Gandhi statue. The Prime Minister, who launched the `Swachh Bharat` campaign in 2014, in remembrance of Gandhi, will take part in an event for cleanliness there. The `Swachh Bharat` campaign was launched with the goal to make India open-defecation free, with Gandhi`s iconic spectacles serving as the campaign`s logo.

There will be a programme on the riverfront at 7 pm where thousands of sarpanches from all over Gujarat will be present. Around 8.30 pm, PM Modi will visit the Gmdc ground in Ahmedabad to participate in the Navratri festival. He will depart for Delhi at around 9.30 pm.

BJP President and Home Minister Amit Shah will address a small gathering in Delhi`s Shalimar Bagh on the occasion. Shah will also flag off a `Gandhi Sankalp Yatra` from the Ramlila Maidan.

Meanwhile, BJP working president JP Nadda will join Gandhi Sankalp Yatra at Chand Vatika, near Khaira village, whereas Union minister Prakash Javadekar will join in at Chuna Bhatti area of Kirti Nagar. All Delhi MPs and senior BJP leaders will join this yatra at different points across Delhi.

Ever since the Modi government first came to power in 2014, October 2 is celebrated with much fanfare.

Here are the live updates:-

2 October 2019, 08:22 AM

On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Indian Embassy in Russia will organise an exhibition on Wednesday highlighting the deep friendship between Gandhi and Leo Tolstoy and their mutual influences on each other`s work and philosophy.

2 October 2019, 08:10 AM

Anil Shastri, son of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, pays tribute to his father at Vijay Ghat. 

 

2 October 2019, 08:09 AM

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former PM Dr Manmohan Singh pay tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat.

 

2 October 2019, 08:08 AM

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat. 

 

2 October 2019, 07:58 AM

Former PM Manmohan Singh, LK Advani pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

2 October 2019, 07:55 AM

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and BJP working president JP Nadda pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi.

2 October 2019, 07:53 AM

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

 

2 October 2019, 07:08 AM

Over 10,000 students will assemble their own solar lamps and light them together to commemorate the anniversary at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, as part of the Global Student Solar Assembly and an attempt to enter the Guinness Book world record.

2 October 2019, 07:08 AM

The Consulate General in New York would hold a celebration at Union Square to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi.

2 October 2019, 07:07 AM

The Congress will celebrate the occasion by organising 'padayatras' across the country, with party leader Rahul Gandhi joining the foot march in Delhi that will be led by interim President Sonia Gandhi.

2 October 2019, 07:07 AM

BJP working president JP Nadda will join the 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' at Chand Vatika near Khaira village while Union minister Prakash Javadekar will join in at Chuna Bhatti area of Kirti Nagar. All Delhi MPs and senior BJP leaders will join this 'yatra' at different points across Delhi.

2 October 2019, 07:04 AM

BJP president Amit Shah will flag off the party's nationwide "Gandhi Sankalp Yatra" on Wednesday, with its leaders, including Union ministers, scheduled to start the four-month drive from different parts of the country.

2 October 2019, 07:02 AM

From there, PM will go to the Sabarmati riverfront where he will declare the country open defecation-free (ODF) in the presence of over 20,000 village heads. People associated with Gandhian institutions, high court judges, Padma awardees, students, educationists and village-level sanitation workers have been invited for the function.

2 October 2019, 07:01 AM

PM Modi will arrive at the Ahmedabad airport around 6 pm and will be greeted by BJP workers at a function organised there by the party's city unit. He will then visit the Sabarmati Ashram to pay tributes to the Father of the Nation.

2 October 2019, 07:00 AM

The BJP has extended its Gandhi Sankalp Yatra by a period of three months, according to a circular issued to the party leaders

2 October 2019, 06:58 AM

PM Modi will next go to Parliament where he will pay floral tributes to both leaders. Later in the evening, he will fly to Ahmedabad and visit Sabarmati Ashram.

2 October 2019, 06:36 AM

Several events have been planned across the country to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th aniversary on Wednesday. PM Modi will start the day with a visit to Rajghat, the resting place of the father of the nation. It will be followed by a visit to Vijayghat, the resting place of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri who also shares his birthday with Gandhi.

