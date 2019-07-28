Live: Mumbai remains on alert as IMD warns of more rainfall, high tide today

MUMBAI: After two days of incessant rainfall which threw normal life out of gear, Mumbai is all set to receive another bout of heavy rainfall on Sunday. A red alert has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for Sunday, signifying further spell of downpour in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Raigad districts of Maharashtra for July 27 to July 28. This weather alert denotes the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

The Disaster Cell of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been put on alert as high tide is predicted at 9:03 AM along the Mumbai coast on Sunday. The BMC has issued an emergency helpline number 1916 for disaster response.

Waves as high as 3.60 metre could rise in the Arabian Sea. People have been requested not to venture along the coastline during the high tide. Fishermen have also been warned not to enter the sea due to the continuous downpour.

Due to the heavy rains, the admission process for medical and engineering colleges in the state has been postponed by two days.

However, local train services on Western Railways are likely to remain unaffected and run smoothly on Sunday. The area surrounding Badlapur-Karjat-Kasara railway stations is still heavily waterlogged due to the torrential rain happening for the past 48 hours. Therefore, the area beyond Kalyan will be unserviceable on the Central line on Sunday.

Traffic congestion in various parts of the city is expected due to the rains. Goa-Mumbai highway which was shut on Saturday due to a landslide near Parshuram Ghat and overflowing of Jagbudi River in Ratnagiri district will remain closed on Sunday as well.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai have taken extensive precautionary measures to deal with incessant rains. All the drain blocks near the airport are being checked for leakages by the concerned authorities.

Ready to eat items, drinking water to be distributed among passengers, toiletries, dental kit, rainwear, gumboots, inflatable jackets have been stored. Standby duties for ground staff have been marked in the roster as monsoon contingency in case waterlogging is reported.

Log in to Zee News for latest updates on the situation in Mumbai and adjoining areas:-