NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Lottery Result Today 09-11-2024 Live: Dear Narmada, Donner, Stork Saturday Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Complete Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Saturday 09.11.2024 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR DONNER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, November 09, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2024, 12:58 AM IST
Nagaland Lottery Result Today Live

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 09-11-2024 Saturday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR NARMADA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR DONNER EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR STORK NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday 09.11.2024 Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 09-11-2024 Saturday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Saturday Result November 09-11-2024

Nagaland DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR DONNER EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024

