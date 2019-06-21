Triple talaq bill: Rights of Muslim women will be protected, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

The Triple Talaq Bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Friday by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, amid a huge uproar by the opposition parties. A day after President Ram Nath Kovind called for the abolishing the evil traditions of triple talaq, which is prevalent among the Muslim community, the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tabled a fresh bill to ban the practice of instant divorce in the Lok Sabha.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, which has been listed in the Lok Sabha's agenda for Friday, will replace an ordinance issued in February by the previous BJP-led NDA government. The previous bill, which was pending in the Rajya Sabha, had lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha last month.

