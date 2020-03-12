हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Parliament live: Kapil Sibal attacks Centre over Delhi riots, says police were helping rioters

The Parliament on Thursday (March 11, 2020) witnessed stormy session as the Congress-led Opposition MPs blamed the Narendra Modi-led NDA government for the recent violence in Delhi over contentious citizenship law, which killed over 50 people and injured over 200.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, March 12, 2020 - 15:30
NEW DELHI: The Parliament on Thursday (March 11, 2020) witnessed stormy session as the Congress-led Opposition MPs blamed the Narendra Modi-led NDA government for the recent violence in Delhi over contentious citizenship law, which killed over 50 people and injured more than 200 others. Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had hit back at the Congress saying it had no right to point fingers at any party, given its track record.

"76 per cent people who have died in riots in India were killed during Congress rule. It has no moral right to question us," Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha, where the Congress and other Opposition parties demanded his resignation over the handling of the four-day violence in northeast Delhi. Congress said it was the belated response of the government that caused the violence to spiral out of control.

Tune in to Zee News for latest updates from Parliament on the debate over Delhi riots  - 

12 March 2020, 15:30 PM

Introducing the Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020, Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the bill has been brought after due consultations.

12 March 2020, 15:30 PM

Earlier a bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha to provide for regulation, operation and planning of major ports in India and to provide greater autonomy and flexibility in decision-making.

12 March 2020, 15:29 PM

Anything for cow protection, but nothing for humans? Is cow protection more important than human beings and human lives?"Kapil Sibal during debate on Delhi violence in Rajya Sabha.

12 March 2020, 15:28 PM

Surgical strike in Pakistan's Balakot was great but why are you attacking your own people, asks Kapil Sibal in Rajya Sabha 

12 March 2020, 15:22 PM

The violence happened because of the virus, the communal virus that was spread by the people who were giving speeches. I ask the Home Minister why FIRs were not registered against those who delivered those speeches: Sibal

12 March 2020, 15:21 PM

It is clear that police were helping those who were indulging in violence and its result was the death of innocent people, who had nothing to do with the riots, says Sibal

12 March 2020, 15:21 PM

Police were helping rioters, alleges Kapil Sibal, Congress MP, in Rajya Sabha

12 March 2020, 15:20 PM

Congress MP Kapil Sibal attacks Centre over Delhi violence in Rajya Sabha

12 March 2020, 15:19 PM

The debate over recent Delhi riots is currently underway in Rajya Sabha.

