Parliament live: Kapil Sibal attacks Centre over Delhi riots, says police were helping rioters

NEW DELHI: The Parliament on Thursday (March 11, 2020) witnessed stormy session as the Congress-led Opposition MPs blamed the Narendra Modi-led NDA government for the recent violence in Delhi over contentious citizenship law, which killed over 50 people and injured more than 200 others. Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had hit back at the Congress saying it had no right to point fingers at any party, given its track record.

"76 per cent people who have died in riots in India were killed during Congress rule. It has no moral right to question us," Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha, where the Congress and other Opposition parties demanded his resignation over the handling of the four-day violence in northeast Delhi. Congress said it was the belated response of the government that caused the violence to spiral out of control.

