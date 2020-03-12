Parliament live: Kapil Sibal attacks Centre over Delhi riots, says police were helping rioters

12 March 2020, 15:30 PM
Introducing the Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020, Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the bill has been brought after due consultations.
12 March 2020, 15:30 PM
Earlier a bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha to provide for regulation, operation and planning of major ports in India and to provide greater autonomy and flexibility in decision-making.
12 March 2020, 15:29 PM
Anything for cow protection, but nothing for humans? Is cow protection more important than human beings and human lives?"Kapil Sibal during debate on Delhi violence in Rajya Sabha.
12 March 2020, 15:28 PM
Surgical strike in Pakistan's Balakot was great but why are you attacking your own people, asks Kapil Sibal in Rajya Sabha
12 March 2020, 15:22 PM
The violence happened because of the virus, the communal virus that was spread by the people who were giving speeches. I ask the Home Minister why FIRs were not registered against those who delivered those speeches: Sibal
12 March 2020, 15:21 PM
It is clear that police were helping those who were indulging in violence and its result was the death of innocent people, who had nothing to do with the riots, says Sibal
12 March 2020, 15:21 PM
Police were helping rioters, alleges Kapil Sibal, Congress MP, in Rajya Sabha
12 March 2020, 15:20 PM
Congress MP Kapil Sibal attacks Centre over Delhi violence in Rajya Sabha
12 March 2020, 15:19 PM
The debate over recent Delhi riots is currently underway in Rajya Sabha.