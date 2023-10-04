Sanjay Singh Arrest Live Updates: ED Arrests AAP MP In Delhi Liquor Scam
Sanjay Singh's arrest occurred shortly after the ED conducted raids at the residence of the AAP Rajya Sabha MP in connection with the ongoing investigation into the excise policy of Delhi
Trending Photos
Sanjay Singh Arrest Live Updates: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has been arrested for the 15th time in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy investigation. The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at his Delhi residence early on Wednesday morning. This marks the third significant arrest within the party, following the arrest of former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain last year on money laundering charges and the arrest of Manish Sisodia, then Deputy Chief Minister, in February this year in an alleged liquor policy scam.
The raids on Singh's residence followed allegations made by businessman Dinesh Arora, an accused in the case turned approver, implicating the AAP leader and claiming an introduction to Sisodia, the former excise minister. AAP supporters gathered at Singh's house, protesting against the BJP and perceived agency misuse, prompting additional police presence to prevent escalation.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On Sanjay Singh's Arrest
Live Tv