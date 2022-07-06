TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE Updates: Check Tripura Board HS and Madhyamik result, Tripura Board class 10th 2022, Tripura Board class12th results 2022 or Download Tripura Board Madhyamik (10th) Marksheet, Tripura Board HS (12th) Marksheet at tbse.tripura.gov.in. Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced the TBSE HS, Madhyamik term 2 result 2022 today on July 6, 2022 at 12 noon in a press conference. Thereafter, the Tripura Board 10th, 12th result 2022 link will be activated at 12:30 pm on tbse.tripura.gov.in 2022 results.Students must enter their exam roll numbers and date of birth to view their TBSE Result 2022.

Tripura Board held the TBSE Madhyamik Term 2 exams between April 18 and May 6, 2022. The TBSE HS Term 2 exams were originally scheduled to take place from April 25, 2022 to May 23, 2022, but were postponed and then conducted from May 2 to June 1, 2022.