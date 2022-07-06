TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE Updates: Check Tripura Board HS and Madhyamik 2022 results, Download Marksheet at tbse.tripura.gov.in
TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE Updates: Check Tripura Board HS and Madhyamik result, Tripura Board class 10th 2022, Tripura Board class12th results 2022 or Download Tripura Board Madhyamik (10th) Marksheet, Tripura Board HS (12th) Marksheet at tbse.tripura.gov.in. Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced the TBSE HS, Madhyamik term 2 result 2022 today on July 6, 2022 at 12 noon in a press conference. Thereafter, the Tripura Board 10th, 12th result 2022 link will be activated at 12:30 pm on tbse.tripura.gov.in 2022 results.Students must enter their exam roll numbers and date of birth to view their TBSE Result 2022.
Tripura Board held the TBSE Madhyamik Term 2 exams between April 18 and May 6, 2022. The TBSE HS Term 2 exams were originally scheduled to take place from April 25, 2022 to May 23, 2022, but were postponed and then conducted from May 2 to June 1, 2022.
TBSE Board Result 2022: Check via SMS
- Type TBSE<space>Roll number
- Send it to 7738299899
- The TBSE result 2022 term 2 class 10 will be sent on the same mobile number.
TBSE Board Result 2022: Results to be announced shortly
According to the official notification issued by the board officials, the Tripura Higher Secondary Education will be announcing the class 12 Science, Arts and Commerce stream results will be announced on the official websites today on 6th July 2022.
TBSE Term 2 result 2022: Term 1 results
TBSE Class 10, 12th Board Results 2022: Passing Marks
TBSE term 1 results for 10th and 12th classes will be released online today at 12 p.m. To qualify for the TBSE madhyamik result 2022, students must score at least 30 points in each subject and 150 points overall.
TBSE Board Result 2022: Meaning of Abbreviation in Term 2 Examination
- P- For successful students
- SUPPLI- For supplemental students
- COMP- For compartmental students
- X- For unsuccessful students
TBSE Board Class 10, 12th Results 2022: Last year pass percentage
- Science- 79.52
- Commerce- 78.56
- Arts- 89.85
TBSE Class 10, 12th Result 2022: Websites to check result
- tbresults.tripura.gov.in
- tripuraresults.nic.in
- tbse.tripura.gov.in.
Tripura Board of Secondary Education: Tripura Madhyamik result 2022 term 1
Tripura term 1 result 2022 was released on February 28, 2022. The exams of the same were conducted from December 16 to December 29, 2021. The TBSE Madhyamik exam for term 2 was held from April 25 to May 23, 2022. The TBSE term 2 result date class 10 is July 6, 2022 at 12 noon.
TBSE term 2 result class 12 mark sheet
However, the Tripura Board HS result 2022 will be announced at 12 pm in a press conference. But provisional mark sheets will be available from 12:30 pm. Students can download their provisional mark sheet of Tripura HS result 2022 term 2 by entering their roll number and registration number.
Tripura Board Result 2022: Passing Criteria
To qualify for the TBSE madhyamik result 2022, students must score 30 points in each subject and 150 points overall. Those who fail two subjects will be required to take compartment exams next year.
Tripura Board Result 2022: Details provided on marksheet
- Name and Roll Number of the student
- Category of the student’
- Subject-wise Marks
- Grade
- Qualifying Status
Tripura Board Result 2022: How to check result via SMS
Type TBSE<space>Roll number. Send it to 7738299899.
Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022: How to check result via official website
Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., tripuraresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Tripura Board Result 2022'
Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.
Step 4: Enter the asked credentials.
Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.
TBSE Board Result 2022: Result Date and time
Today, July 6, 2022, at 12 p.m., the Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE, will release the Tripura Madhyamik and HSC Result 2022.
