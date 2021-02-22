Live: TMC does not care about poor, needy and women of Bengal, says PM Modi in Hooghly

22 February 2021, 17:20 PM PM Modi while inaugurating various railway projects in West Bengal: In the last six years, the state has seen works on several underbridges and overbridges. The four projects that have been inaugurated today will strengthen the rail network in the state.

22 February 2021, 17:20 PM PM Modi while inaugurating various railway projects in West Bengal: The new metro network will not just help people reach Indian Statistical Institute in Baranagar, it will help pilgrims reach Kalighat and Dakshineshwar easily as well.

22 February 2021, 17:11 PM PM Narendra Modi inaugurates various railway projects in West Bengal. Inaugurating development works in Hooghly. https://t.co/jgONjU76BH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2021

22 February 2021, 16:42 PM PM Modi in Hooghly: The Central govt has provided Rs 1,700 crore for relief work after Amphan to the TMC govt in Bengal. The state govt has only spent Rs 609 crore. The leftover Rs 1,100 crore has been siphoned off by TMC. This proves the TMC govt does not care about the poor, needy and women of Bengal. This proves the TMC govt does not care about the poor, needy and women of Bengal. - PM @narendramodi #ModirSatheBangla pic.twitter.com/dGcyjkx5qc — BJP (@BJP4India) February 22, 2021

22 February 2021, 16:38 PM PM Modi: The formation of a BJP govt in West Bengal isn't just for a change in power, but for 'Ashol Poriborton' (real transformation). Our youth is living with the hope of this 'Ashol Poriborton' and thus, we need to form the BJP govt in Bengal.

22 February 2021, 16:38 PM PM Modi in West Bengal's Hooghly says that the BJP governmet will bring changes in the industrial policies for development in the state. "We will take quick decisions for swift development," he said.

22 February 2021, 16:34 PM PM Modi: There was a phase when jute mills of Bengal fulfilled most of the needs of the entire country. But this industry has been left for survival, with a huge number of people affected. Jute bags have been made compulsory in packing of wheat and a large number of jute bags is also being used in packing sugar.

22 February 2021, 16:32 PM PM Modi in Hooghly: This entire region including Chandannagar is a major part of India's independence struggle, its culture and its science. Maharshi Aurobindo, Motilal Roy, Rashbehari Bose, Bipin Bihari Ganguly, Kanailal Dutta and several more are associated with this land. This entire region including Chandannagar is a major part of India's independence struggle, its culture and its science. Maharshi Aurobindo, Motilal Roy, Rashbehari Bose, Bipin Bihari Ganguly, Kanailal Dutta and several more are associated with this land.#ModirSatheBangla pic.twitter.com/8AzXKjpGUd — BJP (@BJP4India) February 22, 2021

22 February 2021, 16:31 PM PM Modi: Better infrastructure, agriculture, industry, tourism - employment opportunities need a lot of right reforms. Infrastructure associated with connectivity is the priority of our govt. In the last few years, we've focused on highway, waterway, airway and e-way. Thousands of crores have been spent in Bengal in this regard in the last few years.

22 February 2021, 16:30 PM Pictures of PM Modi's public meeting in West Bengals' Hooghly. Prime Minister @narendramodi arrives in Hooghly, will address a public meeting shortly.#ModirSatheBangla pic.twitter.com/xGN5kJuzNC — BJP (@BJP4India) February 22, 2021

22 February 2021, 16:29 PM PM Modi: Lakhs of needy people in West Bengal have not been able to receive free treatment worth Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat. This is the kind of hurdle Mamata Ji's government has formed between people of Bengal and development.

22 February 2021, 16:22 PM PM Narendra Modi in West Bengal's Hooghly: This enthusiasm, energy by all of you is sending a message to Delhi. This enthusiasm and energy by all of you is sending a message from Kolkata to Delhi. Now West Bengal has made up its mind for 'poriborton' (change): Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hooghly, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/usXxereJbZ — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021

22 February 2021, 16:19 PM PM Narendra Modi begins his address in West Bengal's Hooghly. Strong support all over West Bengal for @BJP4India. Watch from Hooghly. https://t.co/8CfYgb8ceo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2021

22 February 2021, 15:45 PM Toolkit Case: Disha Ravi produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dr Pankaj Sharma' court at the end of her judicial custody. Delhi Police seeks five-day remand. (ANI inputs)

22 February 2021, 15:44 PM CBI teams leave from the residence of Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir after interrogating her for more than 3 hours. (ANI) CBI teams leave from the residence of Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir after interrogating her for more than 3 hours. https://t.co/pULmkjnQQ7 — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021

22 February 2021, 15:43 PM Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar allegedly died by suicide at a hotel in South Mumbai. His body has been sent for postmortem. Further investigation is underway. More details awaited. (ANI inputs)

22 February 2021, 12:45 PM "The Speaker's ruling is incorrect. BJP govt at the Centre, NR Congress & AIADMK have succeeded in dislodging our govt by using voting power used by 3 nominated members. This is murder of democracy. The people of Puducherry and this country will teach them a lesson" V.Narayanasamy said to the press after the Assembly session.

22 February 2021, 12:43 PM The Prime Minister said Assam's tea, tourism, handloom, and handicraft will strengthen the State's self-reliance.

22 February 2021, 12:34 PM Centre and Assam government working collaboratively to develop State infrastructure. Despite the State having great potential, former governments gave it 'sautela' treatment by overlooking development in various sectors, said PM Modi during his visit to Assam.

22 February 2021, 12:05 PM Puducherry Chief Minister submits resignation to the Lieutenant Governor after losing majority in the Assembly.

22 February 2021, 11:59 AM "We formed the government with the support of DMK and independent MLAs. After that, we faced various elections. We have won all the by-elections. It is clear that people of Puducherry trust us", Puducherry CM V.Narayanasamy in assembly.

22 February 2021, 11:51 AM Under the Abhyudaya Yojana scheme, students will be given tablets. The UP government has also allotted 25 crores for open gyms.

22 February 2021, 11:49 AM 200 Crores for women empowerment schemes and 32 crores for women empowerment centers.

22 February 2021, 11:45 AM For the first loan through government schemes, 400 crores for cooperative societies. The UP government has also allotted 700 crores for the development and maintenance of canals.

22 February 2021, 11:40 AM In the UP budget session, 600 crores have been allotted for CM Farmers Accident Insurance Scheme.

22 February 2021, 11:29 AM PM Modi on provisions for Defence sector in the Budget: "The Centre has made a list of 100 items for import embargo. It makes us 'Aatmanirbhar' as our manufacturing capability will improve, reliance on other countries will reduce & there'll be jobs."

22 February 2021, 11:28 AM "We've century-old experience when it comes to making arms & ammunition. During WW I & II, India supplied arms & ammunition. But post-independence, situation deteriorated, even for small arms we are relying on small countries. Today we're one of the largest defence importers," PM Modi said.

22 February 2021, 10:35 AM Maharashtra COVID-19 update: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal tests positive for COVID-19

22 February 2021, 10:27 AM Chief WHIP Puducherry, RKR Anantharaman said, "We are going for the floor test today. Till now, we have the majority."

22 February 2021, 10:22 AM "I am supporting the existing government. I don't want to change my opinion. I think the existing minister will not have majority support in the assembly," V Ramachandran, Independent MLA (MAHE constituency) said at Puducherry Assembly.

22 February 2021, 10:20 AM Puducherry CM V. Narayanasamy arrives at the assembly, to face floor test today.