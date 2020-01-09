हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live updates: Top news of Thursday

Zee News will bring you the top news throughout the day. Stay tuned.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 9, 2020 - 10:29
Comments |

The nation on Thursday morning woke up to several developments and we at Zee News will bring you the top news throughout the day. Stay tuned.

India is all set to take around 15 foreign envoys to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to see the efforts being made by the government to bring the situation to normalcy. Confirming the development, a source said, "A group of around 15 envoys based in Delhi are being taken to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on January 9-10 to see first-hand the efforts being made by the Government to bring the situation to normal."

Here are the live updates:

Must Watch

PT1M34S

1 dead as fire breaks out in Delhi's Patparganj Industrial area