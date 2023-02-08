Twitter Top Trends Today In India, Trending Hashtags: 'Monkey Brigade Out in Full Force to Shut Me Up', Says Mahua Moitra
'Monkey Brigade Out in Full Force to Shut Me Up': Mahua Moitra
Please watch … monkey brigade out in full force to shut me up. https://t.co/C2jPC2CYxm
— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 7, 2023
