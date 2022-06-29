Udaipur Murder Case LIVE updates: NIA registers a case in Kanhaiya Lal's killing
Rajasthan Udaipur Murder Case LIVE: Two Muslim men beheaded a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan at his shop on Tuesday (June 28) for supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial Comment on social media. The horrific killing has sent shockwaves across the nation.
- A tailor in Udaipur was beheaded by two men for reportedly supporting Nupur Sharma's comments
- Nupur Sharma, former BJP spokesperson, had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad
- The entire state has been put on alert following the incident
Udaipur Murder Case LIVE updates: The horrific and gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, has left the country shocked. Two Muslim men beheaded a tailor at his shop on Tuesday (June 28) for supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on social media in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the beheading and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well, police said. The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident. One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz Akhtar, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghos Mohammad, recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has announced "to give an out-of-term promotion to five policemen, namely Tejpal, Narendra, Shaukat, Vikas and Gautam, who made quick arrests of the accused involved in the Udaipur incident."
Udaipur killing Live: Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid has reacted to the Udaipur killing.
Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Delhi issues a statement on the Udaipur beheading incident; condemning the act, he calls it "not only an act of cowardice but an act against Islam." pic.twitter.com/UVVpvqYM4h
'Don't demoralise Rajasthan government'
Udaipur Murder LIVE: "We all condemn the Udaipur incident. Rajasthan CM took swift action; culprits were nabbed within 2-3 hours. This is further proof that the Rajasthan government is vigilant and maintaining law and order, so it is not okay to demoralise them," said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. He added, "Not just in Rajasthan, such cases have been reported from UP, Assam, etc etc. PM and HM should break their silence. PM should appeal to the people that they don't engage in such incidents. People should not engage in provocative hate speeches."
"What's being taught in madrassas should be examined": Kerala governor AM Khan
Udaipur beheading updates: "We worry when symptoms come but refuse to notice the deeper disease. Children are being taught in madrassas that punishment for blasphemy is beheading. It's being taught as the law of God...What's being taught there should be examined," said Kerala governor AM Khan on Udaipur beheading case.
'Rajasthan govt pliable towards one community and strict towards another'
Udaipur murder update: "Decisions of the Rajasthan government clearly show appeasement; it's pliable towards one community and strict towards another... If Rajasthan CM remembers PM for everything, why doesn't he leave his post?... All deep links and connections will be probed by NIA," said BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore.
Udaipur murder: Gehlot holds meeting
Udaipur LIVE updates: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot holds a meeting with senior officials over the law and order situation in the state, post the killing of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur yesterday, June 28.
"Rajasthan government is completely responsible for this terror attack. Such incidents are being continuously reported in Rajasthan. Terror organisations are thriving in the state and the state government has directly or indirectly provoked them," said BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore.
Killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal is terror attack: BJP
Udaipur murder case LIVE: The Congress government in Rajasthan is responsible for Kanhaiya Lal's killing; it has taken many steps in its tenure to appease one community, said BJP. The party added, "Killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal is terror attack, killers filmed it and made video viral in attempt to terrorise society."
Udaipur Killing: Minister slams police inaction
Udaipur Murder Latest Update: "Victim Kanhaiya Lal started getting death threats, in connection with his social media post. He informed the police... but don't know under which pressure, the police didn't take action," Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
Murdered tailor Kanhaiya Lal's procession
Udaipur Murder Live Updates: The body of Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor who was brutally murdered by two men in Udaipur, was handed over to family members after a post-mortem on Wednesday, officials said. Lal's funeral procession started from his house at sector 14 here amid tight security arrangements in the presence of hundreds of locals. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria also visited Lal's house.
Udaipur Murder: Violence and extremism are unacceptable, says Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the killing of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur and said violence and extremism are unacceptable. "Violence and extremism are unacceptable, no matter what! I strongly condemn what happened in Udaipur. As law takes its own course of action, I urge everyone to maintain peace." Banerjee tweeted.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called for a meeting with officials regarding the law & order situation in the state, post the killing of Kanhaiya Lal yesterday, June 28.
Udaipur killing news: A day after a man was beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma, former BJP party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal claimed to have received an email warning him that a similar fate awaits him. In a letter to Delhi Police, Jindal said that he has received three emails replete with threats. The sender has threatened to slit his throat, he said. "They have threatened to kill me like Kanhaiya Lal was killed in Udaipur. They have attached a video of the killing of Kanhaiya Lal to scare me," Jindal tweeted.
Udaipur Murder LIVE updates: The mortal remains of Kanhaiya Lal, who was beheaded yesterday by two men in Udaipur, reach his native place in Udaipur.
#WATCH | Rajasthan: Mortal remains of Kanhaiya Lal, who was killed yesterday by two men in Udaipur's Maldas street area, reach his native place in Udaipur pic.twitter.com/O7YYph9YK6
Rajasthan Murder latest updates: The spokesperson of the MHA said on its Twitter handle said that "MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday. "The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated."
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owais has condemned the Udaipur beheading incident and said, "I strongly condemn the Udaipur incident... We hope the Rajasthan government takes strict action. Had the police been more alert, this wouldn't have happened... Radicalisation is spreading... Nupur Sharma should be arrested, mere suspension was not enough."
The Karnataka BJP has started an online campaign titled "terrorist Congress" in the backdrop of the beheading of a Hindu man in Rajasthan's Udaipur, reported IANS. The BJP in its online posts stated that "genocide of Hindus is taking place in the Congress-ruled state of India. The incident of Rajasthan is a testament to the fact that there will be no security for Hindus wherever the Congress comes to power," the post said.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been directed by the home ministry to take over the "brutal" murder case of tailor in Udaipur.
"We are interrogating the accused and action will be taken against those whose names will come in the probe. The commissioner has assured the victim's family of compensation. There is peace now and we appeal to people to maintain peace," said Dinesh MN, Additional DGP (ACB), Rajasthan.
Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria visited the MB Government Hospital in Udaipur, to meet the family of Kanhaiya Lal who was killed yesterday. Kataria said, "Police should've provided protection when he asked for it and after his shop was closed for 4-5 days. It was a 100% failure of police."
Addressing the media, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "It is not an ordinary incident, we will seriously decipher the conspiracy and links to this killing. I'm going for a meeting & will let you know the outcome."
Udaipur remains tensed a day after horrific killing.
#WATCH | Rajasthan: Morning visuals from Udaipur where Sec 144 has been imposed in view of killing of one Kanhaiya Lal y'day
In order to maintain law & order, internet services were suspended for 24 hours across the state & Sec 144 imposed in all districts for the next one month pic.twitter.com/sEx2x47aXh
According to reports, the postmortem of the slain tailor started in MB Hospital.
A statewide alert has also been issued to all Superintendents of Police and Inspector Generals to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground. Following the incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to appeal to the youth of the state to maintain peace.
Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded justice for the victim."Both the accused have been detained and the law and order situation is under control. Some people were attempting to come out of the bylanes but were controlled. Curfew imposed in the nearby areas," Manoj Kumar, SP, Udaipur said on Tuesday.
Criticising the Congress-led Rajasthan government over the beheading incident in Udaipur, former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday said the Ashok Gehlot government's policies of incitement and appeasement led to communal violence in the state. "With the brutal murder of innocent youth in Udaipur, it has become clear that due to the instigation and appeasement of the state government, the morale of the criminals is high. Due to this policy of the state government, a situation of communal frenzy and violence has arisen in the state. Those people and organizations behind this incident should be exposed and arrested immediately," Raje said.
The state government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. The SIT includes the Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Special Operation Group Ashok Kumar Rathore, Inspector General of Police (IG), Anti Terror Squad (ATS), Prafulla Kumar and a Superintendant of Police (SP) rank officer and an Additional SP rank officer.
The victim, a tailor, reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma - former BJP spokesperson who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded justice for the victim.
