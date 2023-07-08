Live Updates | Bengal Panchayat Polls: Voting Begins Amid Tight Security Cover

The stakes are high for the rural local body elections in West Bengal on Saturday, as they will indicate the mood of the voters ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and could alter the state’s political dynamics. The polls, which will cover nearly 928 seats in 22 district councils, 9,730 seats in block councils, and 63,229 seats in village councils, will see around 5.67 crore voters cast their ballots. The voting will begin at 7am and conclude at 5pm. The counting of votes is scheduled on July 11.

The state has witnessed a spate of violence and killings since the poll dates were announced on June 8, claiming the lives of over a dozen people, including a minor. The ruling TMC campaigned on the plank of peace and democracy, urging its workers to refrain from using force and allow space for the opposition parties.

The BJP campaigned on the issues of development and corruption. The Congress and the CPI(M)also tried to woo the voters with their promises. The Indian Secular Front (ISF), with its limited presence in parts of North and South 24 Parganas, too grabbed headlines.



