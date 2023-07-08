Live Updates | Bengal Panchayat Polls: Voting Begins Amid Tight Security Cover
West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 Voting Live Updates: The elections will be held in a single phase on Saturday, with the counting of votes scheduled on July 11.
The stakes are high for the rural local body elections in West Bengal on Saturday, as they will indicate the mood of the voters ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and could alter the state’s political dynamics. The polls, which will cover nearly 928 seats in 22 district councils, 9,730 seats in block councils, and 63,229 seats in village councils, will see around 5.67 crore voters cast their ballots. The voting will begin at 7am and conclude at 5pm. The counting of votes is scheduled on July 11.
The state has witnessed a spate of violence and killings since the poll dates were announced on June 8, claiming the lives of over a dozen people, including a minor. The ruling TMC campaigned on the plank of peace and democracy, urging its workers to refrain from using force and allow space for the opposition parties.
The BJP campaigned on the issues of development and corruption. The Congress and the CPI(M)also tried to woo the voters with their promises. The Indian Secular Front (ISF), with its limited presence in parts of North and South 24 Parganas, too grabbed headlines.
West Bengal Panchayat Elections Live Updates: Polling Begins
Polling for panchayats in West Bengal began at 7 am on Saturday morning under stringent security cover. The counting of votes is scheduled on July 11.
Bengal Panchayat Elections Live Updates: Guv Bose To Be On Streets
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday said he would be on the streets along with his team during polling. The governor described Saturday's panchayat polls as a "fight between ballots and bullets" and said that he would monitor the situation throughout the state and take corrective measures.
Bengal Panchayat Elections Live Updates: 19 Killed In Pre-Poll Violence
Till Friday evening, as many as 19 people have died in the pre-poll violence since the announcement of polling date on June 8. People are worried that if so many people have lost their lives even before the election day, what will be the toll on the election day and in the aftermath of result declaration.
West Bengal Panchayat Elections Live: Clash Breaks Out In Murshidabad
Ahead of the West Bengal panchayat elections, a clash broke out between Trinamool Congress and Congress workers on Friday night in the Shamsherganj area of Murshidabad district. A house was vandalised as the workers of the two parties came to blows.