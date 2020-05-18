Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: Here's a list of what's open and what's closed

India on Monday (May 18, 2020) entered its first day of the fourth phase lockdown which happens to be different from the earlier three-phase as several relaxations were allowed by the government on areas that do not come under containment zones. The states and UTs are also given authority to decide over its functioning as per the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his last address to nation had already indicated that lockdown 4 will be different in which the Indian governmaent will try to slowly uplift restrictions as per the possibilities and requirement.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday issued a fresh guideline in which then the states and UTs are allowed to decide on the coding of the various zones, saying that inside the red and orange zones, containment and buffer zones will be identified by the district administration or local urban bodies.

Some aspects like wearing of face cover mask been made compulsory, while spitting is punishable inviting fine, and social distancing is to be followed by all persons in public places and in transport. Downloading Aarogya Setu app by all who have compatible mobile phones is mandatory.

Here's the list of activities allowed by the government during the fourth phase lockdown:

- Restaurants shall be allowed to operate their kitchen for home delivery of food items. While canteens at airports, bus depots, and railway stations have been allowed to cater the stranded Indians returning home.

- The Centre has permitted the movement of public transport both within the state and between other states with mutual consent more than 50 days since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown to curb coronavirus spread.

- All the shops which includes barbershops and parlors, except those in malls and containment zones, will be allowed to reopen from Monday with staggered timings. The local authorities will have to ensure that social distancing rules are followed.

Here's the list of restriction which will continue to remain imposed in the country in lockdown 4.0:

- Flight services; Metro and rail services; educational institutions; shopping malls, cinema halls, gyms and parks continue to remain closed.

- All religious places and congregations shall be closed to public. Sports complexes and stadia will be open but entry of spectators will not be allowed.

- For marriage parties, not more than 50 persons and not more than 20 for funeral remains in effect.

- Movement of people between 7pm and 7am unless meant for essential services

The new lockdown guidelines essentially pave the way for most economic activity across the country to restart following the mantra of PM Modi's 'Jaan bhi Jahan bhi.'