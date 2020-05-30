Lockdown 5: Know what is allowed and what's not

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday (May 30, 2020) announced that the nationwide lockdown in containment zones will be extended till June 30, 2020.

The MHA also issued guidelines for the reopening of all banned activities in non-containment zones in a phased manner.

Here is the list of places that will remain opened and closed in different Phases:

Phase I:

Following activities will be allowed with effect from June 8, 2020:

- Religious places/places for worship for public.

- Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services

- Shopping malls

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) will issue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the above activities, in consultation with the Central Ministries/ Departments concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Phase II:

Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc, will be opened after consultations with States and UTs. State Governments/ UT administrations may hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July 2020.

MoHFW will prepare SOP in this regard, in consultation with the Central Ministries/ Departments concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Phase III:

Based on the assessment of the situation, dates for re-starting the following activities will be decided:

(i) International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

(ii) Metro Rail.

(iii) Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

(iv) Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.

National Directives for COVID-19 Management National Directives for COVID-19 Management, as specified in Annexure l, shall continue to be followed throughout the country.

Night curfew: Movement Of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9.00 pm to 5.00 am throughout the country, except for essential activities.

Lockdown limited to Containment Zones: In the Containment Zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining the supply of essential goods and services.

In the Containment Zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required.

States/ UTS may also identify Buffer Zones outside the Containment Zones, where new cases are more likely to occur. Within the buffer zones, restrictions as considered necessary may be put in place by the District authorities.

States/ UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the Containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary.

Unrestricted movement of persons and goods: There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

However, if a State/ UT, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate movement of persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement, and the related procedures to be followed.

Movement by passenger trains and Shramik special trains; domestic passenger air travel; movement of Indian Nationals stranded outside the country and of specified persons to travel abroad; evacuation of foreign nationals; and sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers will continue to be regulated as per SOPS issued.

No State/ UT shall stop the movement of any type of goods/ cargo for cross land- border trade under Treaties with neighbouring countries.

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.