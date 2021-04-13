Lockdown style curfew in Maharashtra from April 14: What will remain open, closed explained here

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday (April 13) announced a 15-day long 'lockdown' style restrictions starting 8 pm onwards on April 14 till April 30, to break the chain of the coronavirus that has gripped the state. The curfew, which excludes essential services, will come into effect from 8 pm on Wednesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in his address via social media to people of the state. Section 144 (prohibitory orders) of the Criminal Procedure Code will be in force till the "lockdown-like" restrictions are in place, Thackeray said.

We take a look at the restrictions that will come into force across the state from 8 pm tomorrow:

Section 144 will remain imposed on the state.

All establishments, public places, activities, services shall remain suspended. However, services and activities mentioned in 'essential category' have been exempted from the restrictions and their operations will remain unrestricted.

Mumbai's suburban trains and city buses will continue to run, but commutes will be permitted for those in the designated 'essential services'.

All film shootings remain banned until April 30.

Religious places of worship will remain shut across the state.

Barbershops and salons to remain shut.

Weddings will be allowed with only 25 guests and funerals with the earlier norm of 20 mourners

Private vehicles can ply for the purpose of emergency and essential services if they meet the criteria

All restaurants, bars, streetfood sellers, except those in-house on premises of hotels and other designated locations, will remain closed, though home delivery shall be permitted.

Food markets and retail outlets shall be allowed with staggered working hours, while clubs, gyms, amusement/water parks, swimming pools, beaches, gardens, and other public places, salons, barbershops, etc shall be closed for public.

E-commerce to be allowed only for delivery of essential goods

All shops, malls and complexes to remain shut. Public places like beaches, gardens and parks to remain closed.

Autorickshaws and taxis can ply with driver plus only two passengers, private vehicles shall be allowed for only emergency/essential purposes, while all manufacturing, trade, banking, commercial, ecommerce, marketing and related activities shall continue, all state/Central government and essential private offices including law firms, shall work but with only 50 per cent capacity.

In all categories, the government has mandated adherence to strict Covid Appropriate Behaviour and violators would be slapped with hefty fines/penalties and termination of their services till the end of the Centre`s pandemic orders.



Essential services include:

Hospital, diagnostic centres, clinics, vaccinations, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services including supporting the manufacturing and distributing units along with their dealers, transport and supply chain. Manufacturing and distribution of vaccines, sanitisers, masks medical equipment, their ancillaries, raw material units and support services.

Veterinary services, animal care shelters and pet food shops.

Groceries, vegeables shops, fruits vendors, diaries, bakeries, confectionaries, all type of food shops

Cold storage and warehousing services

Public Transport: Airplanes, trains, taxis, autos and public buses

Servces related to functioning of offices of Diplomats of various countries

Pre-monsoon activities by local authorities

All public services by local authoities

Reserve Bank of India and services designated by RBI as essential

All offices of SEBI recognised market infrastructure institutions such as Stock Exchange, depositories, clearing corportations etc and other intermediaries registered with SEBI

Service required for restoration/maintenance of teelcom services

Transport of Goods

Water supply sevrices

Agriculture related activities

Export-Import of all commodities

E-Commerce (For essential goods and services)

Accredited Media

Petrol Pumps and Petroleum related products, including offshore/onshore production

All cargo services

Data centres / Cloud Services / IT Services supporting critical infrastruture and services

Live TV