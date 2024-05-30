Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Five States That Hold Key To Power In Delhi In BJP vs Congress Tussle

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results are now just five days away and political parties have already started claiming victory. Be it BJP or Congress or their allies, political parties are openly claiming their victory after six phases of voting. So far, voting has been held for 486 seats while in the last phase, the remaining 57 seats will go to the polls on June 1. The exit poll data will be released on June 1 after 6.30 pm while the counting of votes will take place on June 4. While psephologist and political analysts have been issuing their predictions for the polls, five states hold the key to power in Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Result

The state with the most number of Lok Sabha seats is often touted as the key to power to government formation. The state has 80 Lok Sabha seats, around 15% of the total Parliamentary seats. In the 2014 polls, the BJP won 71 seats while Congress and Samajwadi Party bagged seven seats. In the 2019 polls, the saffron party bagged 62 seats, the Samajwadi Party won five, BSP 10 and Congress one. This year as well, both the NDA and the INDIA bloc are claiming to clean sweep the polls.

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Result

The northern state has 40 seats and the BJP-led NDA bagged 31 of them during the 2014 parliamentary polls. On the other hand, the Congress-led UPA won nine seats. In the 2019 polls, the NDA improved its tally to 39 seats. This year, there is a tight contest between the NDA and the INDIA bloc as RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is giving a tough fight to the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Result

The Western state has 48 seats and it went to the Lok Sabha polls with entirely different political dynamics this year. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP+Shiv Sena had won 41 seats while in the 2019 polls, they retained the same number of seats. However, this time, the Shiv Sena and the NCP have split into two factions - one is with the BJP and another is with the Congress, thus the election and voting pattern will be interesting to watch out for.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Result

The Dravidian state has primarily been not a fertile land for the BJP. Despite the BJP forming an alliance with several regional parties on multiple occasions, it tasted less success in the state. In the 2014 polls, the AIADMK had won 37 of the 39 seats. However, in 2019, the DMK swept the polls winning 38 seats. This time, the BJP is hoping to make some inroads through the popularity of its two leaders - Narendra Modi and K Annamalai.

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Result

Primarily a Left or TMC stronghold, the state has 42 Lok Sabha seats. In the 2014 general elections, the BJP had managed to win just two seats in the state. However, it made unprecedented gains in the 2019 polls winning 18 seats while the TMC bagged 22 seats. Both the TMC and the BJP are contesting on all the seats while the Congress and the Left went to the polls in an alliance. Thus, a triangular contest is on the cards in the state.

These states have a total of 249 seats and the NDA had won 162 of these seats while the Opposition blog got 87 seats in the 2019 polls. Since the majority mark is 271, states like Rajasthan with 25 seats, Madhya Pradesh with 29 seats, Gujarat with 26 seats, and Karnataka with 28 seats will play a crucial role in the formation of a government at the centre.