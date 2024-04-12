Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Omar Abdullah To Contest Polls From Baramulla, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi From Srinagar

Kashmir: The National Conference announced on Friday that former chief minister Omar Abdullah will contest from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, while Aga Ruhullah Mehdi will contest from the Srinagar constituency in the Kashmir Valley.

Omar Abdullah, who began his political career in 1998 as a Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, was elected to the Lok Sabha again in 1999 and 2004. He also served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Regarding his decision to contest from Baramulla, Omar stated, "Our fight is not against any individual but against the powers behind these candidates. The central government is exerting all its influence in Baramulla, and I have decided to contest from there."

Responding to Prime Minister Modi's accusations of nepotism, Omar retorted, "BJP is not against families in politics but against those families opposing BJP. BJP is full of dynastic politics." He also criticized the timing of granting statehood, stating, "Granting statehood before elections is for their benefit, not a favour to us."

Regarding BJP's candidate selection process, Omar challenged the party, stating, "If BJP's claims were strong, they would have fielded their own candidates instead of using proxies. If BJP candidates lose their deposits, I will quit politics."

Commenting on the current political situation, Omar criticized the central government, saying, "We are living in times of emergency. Democracy is in greater danger than during Indira Gandhi's era. Opposition leaders are being arrested for merely opposing the government."

Aga Syed Roohullah, a prominent Shia leader contesting from the Srinagar constituency, expressed his sentiments, stating, "I will connect with the people's sentiments during the election campaign. Unity among regional parties is crucial."

National Conference had previously announced Mian Altaf as the candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency, where he will face former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad.