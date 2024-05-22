Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Postponement of Anantnag-Rajouri Polls A Strategy', Says Omar; Alleges Shah Behind It

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Omar Abdullah accussed Home Minister Amit Shah for postponing the election on Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency. Omar alleged that the elections were postponed so that the Home Minister could come to Kashmir and interfere in the elections. Abdullah claimed that the polling was changed from 3rd phase to 6th phase to favor BJP's allies.

Omar Abdullah targeted the Union Home Minister fiercely while he was appealing to vote in favour of NC candidate Mian Altaf in Ashmuqam Pahalgam area. Apart from Shah, Abdullah also targeted PDP President Mehbooba Mufti by calling her an ally of BJP.

Omar said in his address, "We have understood why the elections on Anantnag-Rajouri seat were postponed. The purpose of this was Home Minister should come to Kashmir so that he could interfere in the elections, otherwise there was no point in postponing the elections. The Home Minister was not free till May 7th, and he did not want to come before the polling of Srinagar constituency elections because he felt that if he came to Srinagar before the elections, then his allies can have problems."

Omar said, “Home Minister wanted to help his allies in the elections of Anantnag-Rajouri region. "He came to meet the administration and his people to harm our candidate, Mian Altaf.

Abdullah further said “There are many candidates in the fray, but this election is between two thoughts. On one side are communal people who want people should get involved in fight on the name of religion on the other side are we who stand for the protection of the freedom in this country."

Omar also attacked PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, said PDP is the one who brought BJP to Jammu Kashmir, Abdullah said “today they ask for votes against BJP, in 2014 also they did same ask for votes against BJP and then shook hands with them.”

Omar said we have told PDP then not to join hands with BJP, we will support you, you form the government, we don't want stake in the government, you run the government till 2021 but they didn’t agree and today neither we have our flag, nor our constitution. Omar ended his address with a line of poem. "Lamhon ne khata ki sadiyon ne saza paayi" said don't know for how long we will have to bear the loss of PDP's mistake.