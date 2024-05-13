Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Violence Erupts In West Bengal, TMC Workers Raise Slogans Against Dilip Ghosh

New Delhi: The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections is ongoing on 92 seats and reports of violence have emerged in several parts of West Bengal. BJP candidate from Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat Dilip Ghosh alleged that goons of TMC were not letting the polling agents enter the booths.

Dilip Ghosh said, "When I went to villages, women asked me with folded hands if they would be able to cast their votes or not. It is their (TMC) habit to threaten people who want to cast their votes. The goons of TMC are not letting the polling agents enter the booths, including the presiding officer. Yesterday night, they threatened people in certain areas not to come out to vote. I hope the situation will improve and voting will be done smoothly. I will reach the places wherever required."

He further hit out at TMC and said that their leaders are getting rejected so they are bringing actors to campaign for them. "I know that central forces will be present at every booth and then polling will be conducted smoothly. TMC does not have a candidate. They are bringing actors to campaign in elections after their leaders are rejected," he added.

Meanwhile, a video of a TMC worker escorting a voter into the polling booth and making him vote in his presence emerged from West Bengal and the BJP alleged that several such incidents have taken place in the state at various polling booths.