LS Polls: Congress CEC Meeting Today To Finalise Remaining Candidates, Sonia, Rahul Likely To Attend

Congress’s Central Election Committee (CEC) will finalise candidates name for remaining seats on Monday. The CEC meet will take place around 6 pm at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi. This is the second time the committee is meeting since releasing its first list on Thursday last week. The meeting will be chaired by party national president Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi are also expected to attend the meeting.

As per ANI the discussion will focus the Lok Sabha seats for Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, the Congress party released its first roster of candidates for 39 Lok Sabha constituencies. Out of the entire list of 39 candidates disclosed, 16 are from Kerala, seven from Karnataka, six from Chhattisgarh, and four from Telangana. Two candidates hail from Meghalaya, while one each is from Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, and Lakshadweep.

The compilation of 39 candidates was declared following the inaugural meeting of the Central Election Committee on March 7. During a press briefing, KC Venugopal remarked that among these 39 candidates, 15 belong to the General category, while 24 represent SC, ST, OBC, and minority communities.

Meanwhile, the BJP has disclosed its initial roster comprising 195 candidates. Anticipated to take place in April-May this year, the Lok Sabha elections are on the horizon.