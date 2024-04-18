Baramati Battle: Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar To File Nominations For Pawar Family Bastion Today

In Maharashtra, the contest for the 48 Lok Sabha seats is heating up, but it’s the Baramati constituency that’s garnering exceptional attention. The political scene is set for a ‘Pawar vs Pawar’ duel, drawing keen interest from the public. Sunetra Pawar, wife of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is the NCP candidate, while her sister-in-law and current MP Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP founder Sharad Pawar, is also in the fray. Sunetra Pawar asserts that this is not a family squabble but a battle of ideologies. Both candidates are slated to file their nominations today.

Before the nomination, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra performed prayers at the Ganpati temple this morning. Sunetra later expressed that today is a significant day for her as she prepares to file her candidacy, seeking blessings for the journey ahead.

During the nomination process in Baramati, a show of strength from both candidates is anticipated. Prominent leaders from the BJP, Shinde camp, and NCP camp are expected to support Sunetra Pawar, while Supriya Sule is likely to be backed by Sharad Pawar and allies. The election in Baramati is scheduled for May 7th.

Pawar Family Has Dominated Baramati For 35 Years

However, this time, a rift within the family has emerged. Sharad Pawar has been elected MP six times from here, and Supriya Sule has had the opportunity to serve as MP three times, while Ajit Pawar has been MP once. This illustrates the family’s influence in the region. Some voters remain confused as the NCP has split into two factions.

In the last Lok Sabha election, Supriya Sule received 52% of the votes, while the BJP’s Kanchan had to settle for 40%. The demographic composition includes approximately 8% Muslim population, 12% Scheduled Caste voters, 4% ST, and 70,000 Pawar voters. Marathi voters dominate, with Brahmins numbering over 80,000.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) has objected to a statement by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. He indicated his willingness to generously allocate funds for development, provided that people show generosity while voting for the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Speaking lightheartedly, the NCP leader later clarified that he was merely appealing to people to vote for the alliance. As the finance minister in the coalition government, Pawar addressed a gathering of lawyers and traders, suggesting that pressing the EVM button more would make him feel better about releasing funds, otherwise, he would have to limit himself.