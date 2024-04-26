Advertisement
Lok Sabha Phase 2 Elections: Policeman On Poll Duty Kills Himself With Service Weapon In Chhattisgarh

Polling for the second round of the Lok Sabha elections is currently taking place in the Mahasamund Lok Sabha seat, which includes Gariaband. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 02:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Gariaband: In the Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, a jawan of the Madhya Pradesh Special Armed Force allegedly killed himself by shooting himself with his service rifle who was on poll duty, according to police. 

According to a police source here, the incident happened at approximately 9.30 am at a government school in Kudedadar village, which is under the jurisdiction of Piparchhedi police station. There, security guards were stationed for poll duty. According to him, Head Constable Jiyalal Pawar shot himself in a classroom room using his service firearm.

According to the official, he was not assigned for active poll activity and was part of the reserve squad. Pawar was a battalion member.

