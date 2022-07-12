NewsIndia
TEMJEN IMNA ALONG

'Looking for a wife, BUT waiting for Salman Khan', Higher Education Minister's tweet makes headline again

Temjen Imna Along: A few days ago, a video of him went viral. In that video, Temjen Imna Along was heard saying that he was happy enough with his small eyes. Even if he falls asleep on the stage, no one can understand him from a distance. In a matter of moments, the video was viewed by millions of people.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 03:32 PM IST
  • Temjen Imna Along sees that many people have googled his wife's identity.
  • At that moment, he took a screenshot of the search engine and tweeted.
  • As written above, he himself is looking for a 'wife'!

A few days ago, Nagaland Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along came to the headlines with a funny remark about his 'small eyes'. Once again, the people of the country were shocked by his tweet. 

A few days ago, a video of him went viral. In that video, Temjen Imna Along was heard saying that he was happy enough with his small eyes. Even if he falls asleep on the stage, no one can understand him from a distance. In a matter of moments, the video was viewed by millions of people. When the education minister himself went to search for the video on Google, his eyes widened. He sees that many people have googled his wife's identity. At that moment, he took a screenshot of the search engine and tweeted. As written above, he himself is looking for a 'wife'!

Moments after the tweet, Anupam Mittal, the founder of a Wedding website, responded to the higher education minister's tweet. "We have to do something," he wrote, tagging his company on Twitter. In response to Anupam Mittal, the Naga minister wrote, "After Salman Khan's marriage, he will take the Saat phere." In response, the head of the marriage agency wrote, 'It would not be right to wait for Salman. It may be too late.'

Monday, July 11 was World Population Day. According to UN figures, India is overtaking China in terms of population. "We need to control the problem of population growth," he wrote in a photo of himself on Twitter that day. One should be aware of giving birth to a child. In my opinion, being 'alone' is the only way to reduce this problem.

Temjen Imna AlongSalman KhanNagaland Higher Education MinisterWedding

