Lord Ganesha Gets On Vande Bharat Express In A Pandal in Mumbai: Check Pics

A pandal celebrating the Make in India initiative has been set up in Maharashtra's Mumbai, featuring a Vande Bharat Express theme. Inside this pandal, an idol of Lord Ganesha has been placed within a Vande Bharat train-inspired design. Speaking about the design, Deepak Makwana, the organiser of the Pandal, said that every year they take a theme of pride for Ganpati decorations from the 'Make in India' initiative. "This year I gave the theme of the new Vande Bharat train. After coming here you will feel that you are on a platform. Before this, I designed pandals on themes like Ram Mandir, Chandrayaan 2, the COVID-19 vaccine, world's tallest bridge at Chenab River," he said, adding that it took two months for him to complete the design.

"I am an interior designer so I have more interest in art. The Ganpati is eco-friendly and is made of natural clay,” Makwana pointed out.

The 10-day festival started on Tuesday, ushering in a wave of excitement and devotion that has captivated hearts across India. Social media platforms are abuzz with pictures and videos showcasing the artistry of theme-based pandals, each one distinguished by its unique and creative designs.

One of the most sought-after themes this year is Chandrayaan-3, India's successful mission to the moon. Another unique pandal that has captivated the attention of many is the pandal built by the Cyber Cell Surat Police, which shares a message to beware of cyber fraud.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated every year with great fervour, with thousands of devotees thronging temples and pandals for the darshan of the Lord Ganesha.

The festival ends with elaborate immersion processions on Anant Chaturdashi, 10 days from the start of Ganesh Chaturthi.

