'Lord Rama spent his day drinking...': Karnataka professor's controversial statement

A retired professor from Karnataka has stirred a controversy after he made comments demeaning God Rama. KS Bhagawan, a Retired Professor & Writer, recently said that Rama was a drunkard, sent his wife Sita to the forest and did not bother about her. He also said that Uttara Kanda of Valmiki's Ramayana show that Rama was not an ideal king and ruled only for 11 years.

"There is talk about building a Rama Rajya...If one reads the Uttara Kanda of Valmiki's Ramayana, it will become evident that (Lord) Rama was not ideal. He did not rule for 11,000 years, but only for 11 years...(Lord) Rama would sit with Sita in the afternoon and spend the rest of the day drinking...He sent his wife Sita into the forest and didn't bother about her...He chopped off the head of Shambuka, a Shudra, who was sitting in penance under a tree. How can he be ideal?" said KS Bhagawan, Retired Professor & Writer in Mandya district, reported ANI.

The professor has been into controversy in the past as well for his remarks against Hinduism. In February last year, ink was thrown at him by a Bengaluru woman who claimed that Bhagawan insulted Hinduism.

In January last year, his controversial book on Ram Mandir was dropped by the Karnataka book selection committee. The committee had earlier selected Bhagawan's book ‘Rama Mandira Yeke Beda’. People had then objected to it, with right-wing organisations protesting against the author for depicting Lord Ram in poor light, and claiming that Ram is not a God.

Earlier this month, Bihar RJD leaders have made controversial remark against Ramayana and Ramcharimanas. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RLD) leader Shivanand Tiwari had said there is a lot of kooda karkat (garbage) in Ramanaya along with diamonds and pearls. Bihar Education minister Chandrashekhar had recently said that "Ramcharitmanas spreads hatred in society".

The BJP had slammed the RJD leaders for thier remarks and had demanded apology from them.