Losers, you keep cribbing, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Rahul Gandhi after he claimed BJP-RSS control Facebook, WhatsApp

In a scathing attack on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday (August 16) tagged him "losers who cannot influence people even in their own party".

Prasad made the remarks after Rahul shared a US media report, accusing the ruling BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of controlling Facebook and WhatsApp in India.

"Losers who cannot influence people even in their own party keep cribbing that the entire world is controlled by BJP & RSS. You were caught red-handed in alliance with Cambridge Analytica & Facebook to weaponise data before the elections & now have the gall to question us?" the minister said.

Losers who cannot influence people even in their own party keep cribbing that the entire world is controlled by BJP & RSS. You were caught red-handed in alliance with Cambridge Analytica & Facebook to weaponise data before the elections & now have the gall to question us? https://t.co/NloUF2WZVY — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 16, 2020

"The fact is that today access to information and freedom of expression has been democratized. It is no longer controlled by retainers of your family and that is why it hurts. Btw, haven’t yet heard your condemnation of the Bangalore riots. Where did your courage disappear?," he said in another tweet.

Prasad's direct attack on Rahul came after the latter claimed that the BJP and RSS were influencing policies of Facebook in their favour. "They spread fake news and hatred through it and use it to influence the electorate. Finally, the American media has come out with the truth about Facebook," Rahul had said.

Gandhi also shared an article titled "Facebook Hate-Speech Rules Collide With Indian Politics - Company executive opposed move to ban controversial politician" that highlighted how Facebook and WhatsApp failed to take action against BJP leaders for posting objectional materials and hate speeches. It is to be noted that WhatsApp is also owned by Facebook.

The article published in Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook executive did not approve the move to ban controversial politicians of the ruling BJP and a Facebook executive had said punishing violations by BJP workers "would damage the company's business prospects in the country".

The article also claimed that Facebook has a "broader pattern of favouritism" towards the BJP.