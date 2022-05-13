हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akbaruddin Owaisi

Loudspeaker Row: AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi attacks Raj Thackeray, 'those who bark, let them bark'

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has made objectionable remarks against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray

Loudspeaker Row: AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi attacks Raj Thackeray, &#039;those who bark, let them bark&#039;

Politics over loudspeakers and Hanuman Chalisa continues in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has made objectionable remarks against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray. Akbaruddin, without naming Raj Thackeray at a meeting in Aurangabad, said, "I have not come here to answer anyone, nor to call anyone bad. I don't want to answer anyone. I have a MP and you are homeless, you are missing, you have been evicted from your own house. I would say that those who bark, let them bark." Owaisi further said that there is talk of hatred in the country, but he will not respond with hate but with love. There is talk of azaan in the country, there is talk of lynching and hijab, so there should be no fear, just muslims need to stand together. 

Akbaruddin also visited Aurangzeb's grave

Earlier, Akbaruddin Owaisi visited Aurangzeb's grave in Khuldabad and offered flowers and was accompanied by Aurangabad MP Imtiyaz Jaleel and former MLA Waris Pathan. MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi had come to Aurangabad to lay the foundation stone of the School of Excellence. 

 

Akbaruddin wants to create controversy: Chandrakant Khaire

Former MP and Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire accused Akbaruddin of trying to create a political controversy. He further said that no one, neither Hindu nor Muslim, would visit that tomb because Aurangzeb was the most cruel Mughal emperor. But Owaisi and his party leaders are trying to create controversy for political gains. 

However, defending it, MP Imtiaz said, "Our leaders have come from Hyderabad and are starting a free school in Aurangabad which is not for any particular community, but all the children here will get free education. Today, the foundation stone of the same was laid. I want all leaders to be inspired."

