Low-Intensity Explosion Outside Chandigarh Bar-Cum-Lounge; CCTV Footage Surfaces

CHANDIGARH: A low-intensity explosion occurred outside a bar-cum-lounge in the Sector 26 area of Chandigarh early on Tuesday, police said. The explosion shattered the establishment's glass windows. No casualties were reported, they said.

CCTV camera footage from the area purported to show an unidentified person throwing something towards the bar-cum-lounge and a cloud of smoke then engulfing the place.

The police said they received a call regarding a "loud sound" from the area around 3:30 am. After inspecting the spot, the police team recovered jute rope pieces.

A team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory collected the samples, the police said and added an investigation was underway.