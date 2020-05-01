Low pressure area forms over Andaman Sea, Bay of Bengal, likely to move north till May 5

A low pressure area has formed over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal in the morning hours of Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, its intensification is expected to be slow and delayed.

Accordingly, it is likely to become more marked over the same region during next 48 hours, concentrate into a depression over the Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours and intensify further thereafter. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards gradually till May 5.

Under its influence, the following adverse weather is likely over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next five days.

The IMD has warned of light to moderate rainfall at many places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on May 1-2 and at most places during May 3-5. The Nicobar Islands are likely to experience heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 2-3. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on May 4-5.

Squally winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal on May 1, over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the South Andaman Sea on May 2-3, 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal on May 4 and 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal on May 5.

The sea condition will be rough to very rough over the south Andaman Sea and the southeast Bay of Bengal from May 1-5. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal on May 1, into the south Andaman Sea and the southeast Bay of Bengal on May 2-3 and over the Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal on May 4-5.