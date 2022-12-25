topStoriesenglish
Lucknow: Man goes to hotel room with GF for birthday celebration, jumps from third floor

In a shocking news, a 26-year-old man jumped from the third floor of a hotel where he went with his girlfriend to celebrate his birthday. The man identified as Saksham Singh jumped from the third floor at Skylane Hotel in Shantinagar, Sarojini Nagar, on Saturday. He died during treatment at the trauma center. The police are interrogating his girlfriend after taking her into custody.

Last Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 08:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

According to Inspector-in-charge Santosh Kumar Arya, Saksham Singh, a resident of Adarsh ​​Nagar of Tedhipulia in Alambagh, was an MBA pass. He had booked room number-17 in the hotel on Saturday morning. Suddenly at around 8.30 pm, he jumped from the third floor.

He was taken to the Community Health Center from where he was referred to the trauma center. According to the initial investigation, Saksham had consumed a lot of alcohol. The sound of quarrel was coming from the room.

According to police sources, Saksham had reached the hotel in the morning with one of his accomplices. The hotel workers told that in the evening Saksham's girlfriend also came to the room. In the late evening, the sounds of quarrels were coming from the room. Saksham had fallen from the terrace before the hotel staff could reach the spot. Hotel workers believe that Saksham might have been thrown down from the third floor.

Skylane Hotel in ShantinagarSaksham SinghSuicideCommunity health center

